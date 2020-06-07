Though he is just a rising junior at Pike Liberal Arts, Drew Nelson didn’t feel a need to wait any longer on deciding where he wanted to play college baseball.
On Friday, he committed to his ‘dream school,’ after receiving an offer from the program on Wednesday night.
“It was not necessarily I wanted to commit early, but Auburn was my dream school and that is where I wanted to go,” Nelson said Sunday in a Dothan Eagle interview of his early commitment, adding “It was an easy choice because that is where I wanted to be.”
A left-handed pitcher and left-handed hitting outfielder, Nelson said he has been an Auburn fan most of his life. Though he has had family members (outside of his parents) attend the school, it didn’t play a role in his decision. The decision was based off his own interaction at the school.
“It is only an hour out of Troy, so it is pretty close,” Nelson said. “I have always loved the campus and Auburn’s tradition as a school and as a baseball program.”
The Patriot standout hopes to be able to play both outfield and pitch at Auburn. If he does, he could potentially follow the path of one of Auburn’s most famous dual-role players in its history --- Tim Hudson, who is now the pitching coach for the Tigers. Hudson, an All-American at Auburn, had a long, productive Major League career with the Oakland A’s, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants.
Hudson, like Nelson is doing now, also played in the Alabama Independent Schools Association in high school, doing so at Glenwood of Phenix City, one of Pike Lib’s rivals.
The chance to pitch under Hudson’s tutelage at Auburn was something that excited Nelson.
“It would be amazing to have him coach me and coach Butch Thompson, the head coach who was a pitcher too,” Nelson said. “Having their two great minds to critique me and help me to grow as a pitcher will help me a lot.”
Hudson, who didn’t join the Tiger coaching staff until this January, played a role in Nelson’s recruitment to Auburn.
A year ago, Hudson was helping the Lee-Scott Academy program in Auburn. Lee-Scott is another Pike Lib rival and the teams played each other several times during the 2019 season.
During the summer, Hudson was leading a team going to play in Mississippi and was impressed enough seeing Nelson at Pike Lib to invite him to join his group.
“We just played some games against some other teams in Oxford, Miss., at the University of Ole Miss and a couple of other fields in the area for a couple of days,” Nelson said of his experience playing under Hudson.
“I did pretty good and he gave a word in to the coaches at Auburn and they stayed on me from his word. He really helped me out and put me on Auburn.”
New Pike Liberal Arts head coach Rush Hixon, a Troy native who has watched Nelson play growing up and also as part of the Troy Post 70 program during the summer, said Nelson’s commitment to Auburn was a result of a competitive player with a strong work ethic.
“What makes Drew Nelson special is his want to be great,” Hixon said. “He is probably the hardest working kid I know. There is not a day that goes by that you can’t catch him out on a field or in a weight room to do something to better himself.
“What will separate him from other people probably with the same talent level is his ability to work and be great. Ever since I have known him from 10 years old, he has been at a baseball field working in some capacity to get better.
“This didn’t happen by luck or by chance, it happened by design. Committing to Auburn was a goal he set and was a goal he worked hard to achieve.”
Before this past spring’s season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, Nelson, as a pitcher, struck out 22 batters in 15 innings over four appearances for Pike Lib. He had a 1.0 record and a 1.86 earned run average.
As a freshman in 2019, he had a 4-1 record and 2.74 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 17 walks over 38 1/3 innings, helping the Patriots win the AISA Class AAA state title.
“I like to locate my pitches and I have a good off-speed pitch too,” Nelson said. “If I can paint the corners the whole game and work my curveball and change-ups down in the zone, it helps me go deep in the ball game.”
Hixon said confidence and an ability to throw strikes consistently are major keys for Nelson in pitching.
“His confidence is what separates him and his ability to throw the ball wherever he wants whenever he wants it,” Hixon said. “Every pitch he has, he can throw in any count for a strike.
"At the end of the day, he thinks he is the best to ever do it as soon as he steps on the mound. That level of confidence is what all the great ones have and he has got it.”
But Nelson isn’t just a standout pitcher. He is an excellent hitter too. In this past season’s shortened season, he had a .319 batting average, earning 15 hits in just 47 at-bats, with a .439 on-base percentage, three doubles and seven runs batted in over just 15 games.
“That kind of gets overshadowed because he is such a good pitcher, but his bat is pretty good too,” Hixon said. “I don’t know if he will get a chance to attempt to do both at Auburn, but I know he will be a really strong bat for us the next two years.
"He doesn’t just work on pitching, but he works on his full game and his hitting has gotten a lot better in the past year because of the amount of work he has put in.”
This summer, Nelson is playing for the 5 Star National Baseball Academy elite travel baseball team out of Warner Robins, Ga. He is already looking forward to his junior year at Pike Lib next spring.
“We want to pick up where we left off and get another state championship as we did the past season (2018), Nelson said. “This year was cut short and we planned on winning it this year. It will be the same goal next year, nothing short of winning another state championship.
“Individually, I always want to pitch and hit well, but I also want to grow as a leader and be a better teammate on and off the field. That is what I really want to excel at.”
Speaking two days after his commitment, Nelson was glad he announced his decision to commit to Auburn.
“It is soaking in right now,” Nelson said. “It feels amazing. I am real excited and super pumped to commit to Auburn. It was my dream school. I have always wanted to go to Auburn. I am glad the dream is coming true.”
