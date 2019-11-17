Sharife Cooper put pen to paper, and as his signature dried, the highest-rated recruit in Auburn basketball history instead became the highest-rated signee in Auburn basketball history.
Cooper made his commitment official over the weekend, joining two other prospects who signed their national letters of intent after the opening of the NCAA’s early signing period last week, and with it the program under head coach Bruce Pearl seemed to take another big step forward.
Cooper is a universal five-star prospect. He is rated as a top-20 prospect nationally by all three of Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. He will join the Tigers next year out of McEachern High School in Georgia as one of the most hotly anticipated newcomers to ever come to the Plains.
He’s a 6-foot guard and a former high school teammate of star Auburn freshman Isaac Okoro.
Last Wednesday, Auburn signed Justin Powell, a 6-foot-6 guard from Goshen, Ky., who’s rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and touted as a three-star player by Rivals and 247Sports.
Sunday, the Tigers signed 6-foot-6 forward Chris Moore from West Memphis, Ark. He’s touted as a four-star player by Rivals and a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247Sports.
With the three of them as part of Auburn’s class of 2020, 247Sports ranks Auburn’s class as the 10th best in the country while Rivals ranks it as the 13th best in the country.
