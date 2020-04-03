AUBURN --- Football is probably the least important part of the calls, Gus Malzahn says freely.
Giving out the X’s and O’s sure helps, of course. Yes, Auburn joined programs around the country this week in taking advantage of their first opportunity to schedule virtual meetings amid shutdowns and a sports world put on pause.
Teams, starting this week, are allowed a few hours per week of instruction for players hoping to play football this fall. It’s nothing like spring practice, but Auburn’s been able to set up video conference meetings with players in attempts to teach schemes and to do the best they can to prepare off the practice field.
But it’s less about that right now, Malzahn said Friday, as the country continued to grip with crisis. His team of 85 plus staff has been affected just like everyone else.
For them, the chalk talk also offered at least a little hint of some normalcy.
And, for them, getting the group back together gave them back their fellowship.
“Probably more than anything it was great to have our players see each other and interact,” Malzahn said on a teleconference call on Zoom with local writers much like the calls players were having with their coaches through the service this week.
“I know that was a real positive,” he said into his webcam from the porch of his home in Auburn. “Probably bigger than the football aspect of the X’s and O’s was just the camaraderie — being able to talk as a group.”
Auburn was allowed two hours to meet this past week. The SEC announced Friday that it would allow four hours per week starting next week.
Using that, Malzahn said he hopes to go through six sets of scheme installations before the team will have to take a break from mandatory meetings late in April for final exams. Auburn, like most around the country, has closed its campus and moved to online learning for the rest of this semester.
Malzahn offered other quick news and notes: Rising sophomore wide receivers Jashawn Sheffield and Matthew Hill could move their focus to defense, though decisions on that are not final. That’s something they’d have tried out at spring practices, Malzahn said, though that won’t be happening.
Also newcomer Kilian Zierer, junior college signee from Germany, is among the few allowed to stay on Auburn’s emptied campus as an exception being an exchange student, Malzahn said, so Zierer has a place to live and a roof over his head.
But most players from closer by are back home, shut in and doing what they can to limit person-to-person contact and slow the spread of the virus.
Rising senior at defensive back Jordyn Peters shared on Instagram his makeshift bench press he put together at home, featuring free weights propped up on two chairs above a storage box.
Rising senior at defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk shared on Twitter a message from his mom jokingly bemoaning how Newkirk had run her through one of the suggested workouts sent out by the Auburn strength staff for players who want to try to stay in shape on voluntary time. “It’s good for you,” Newkirk posted, with an ‘L.O.L.’ and a heart emoji.
Auburn has sent out two of those workout options for players, one for those who have weights at home and one for those who don’t — but all told, this early on, the word from the head coach is the same as anyone would expect, with player safety and academics coming first.
“As of right now all of our players are healthy, and all of our coaches and our coaches’ families are healthy. That’s a true blessing,” Malzahn said. “Our academic meetings have went well. That’s also a big stress with everybody working from their own place. All of our players have different situations as far as where they can do their meetings and all that — but so far, so good with our academics.”
And so far, so good on all the main priorities.
Once they’re taken care of, Auburn figures it can put the big focus back on football.
Until then, the Tigers seem glad they’re still part of a team even when they’re apart.
