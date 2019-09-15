Auburn’s standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown is ‘day-to-day’ after leaving the Kent State game with what Gus Malzahn called an upper-body contusion during the Auburn head coach’s press conference Sunday night.
He could be back in the lineup for the Tigers’ SEC opener at Texas A&M this Saturday, as could be sophomore receiver Seth Williams, who missed last Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury.
Brown is often touted as a potential top-10 NFL Draft prospect and one of Auburn’s best players. Williams caught the game-winning touchdown pass for Auburn in the Tigers’ season-opening win over Oregon.
The team’s worst injury news came in regards to reserve left tackle Bailey Sharp, who will undergo a procedure on his knee and miss six weeks. The senior started in the place of resting usual starter Prince Tega Wanogho last Saturday.
He performed well enough for Malzahn to recognize him as the offense’s helmet-sticker recipient during Sunday’s presser, but woke up in the morning with swelling in his knee, Malzahn said, after the adrenaline from the game cooled down.
“That’s really tough news and hate that for him, especially with the way he played as far as that goes,” Malzahn said.
Sharp is a fifth-year senior who stuck with Auburn even knowing five other seniors would likely enter this season with starting jobs along the Auburn offensive line.
“It happened in the course of the game,” Malzahn said. “He said he felt it but his adrenaline was going. Just hate it for him.”
Malzahn said Wanogho is ‘day-to-day’ in that spot. Wanogho dressed in full gear and went through warmups Saturday and appeared available if he was needed.
With Sharp, the backup left tackle down, Malzahn said the Auburn coaches would likely turn to redshirt sophomore Brodarious Hamm if needed tackle. If Wanogho were to go down, starting right tackle Jack Driscoll would probably move to the left side to protect freshman quarterback Bo Nix’s blind side, with Hamm stepping into his place at right tackle.
As for Williams, Malzahn said he was ‘hopeful’ that the sophomore receiver could practice this Tuesday. Williams injured his shoulder in Auburn’s second game against Tulane. He missed last Saturday’s game, dressed in his jersey but no pads on the sideline, supporting his teammates.
Auburn freshman defensive lineman Derick Hall left Saturday’s game with his own injury, but Malzahn said it is not a major injury.
Brown left the Kent State game early last Saturday and did not return. Hall left the game in the fourth quarter.
