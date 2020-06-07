AUBURN - Three Auburn football players have tested positive for COVID-19 before summer workouts, a team spokesman confirmed on Sunday afternoon.
Those players are self-isolating from the rest of the team. All of them are asymptomatic. They are not in danger, but they are being isolated to prevent spreading the virus to teammates and beyond.
Auburn’s number is not unusual. Alabama football had five players come up positive for the virus upon team-wide testing last week, according to multiple reports.
Auburn’s players were all tested Friday, and kept separated from each other until test results came back over the weekend. The Tigers arrived back at Auburn on Thursday evening for in-isolation workouts set to start Monday.
Auburn athletics director Allen Greene and head football coach Gus Malzahn said last week that the program has put together a rigorous isolation and tracing system in place for players who came back for the workouts, which are voluntary. Auburn had a plan already in place on how to isolate any potential positive cases.
All Auburn’s players are keeping closed off from the outside world for at least the first seven days, per the plan. Teams are not allowed to hold practice per NCAA rules, but are allowed to host voluntary workouts for players led by strength and conditioning staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.