AUBURN --- Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Dinson didn’t have much in common when they first met.
They came to Auburn in different recruiting classes, seemingly from worlds apart. Thomas came on a late offer after a blue-collar career at nearby Lee-Montgomery. Dinson had been plucked as a Dade County all-star from talent-rich Miami. When Thomas first got to Auburn, Dinson was away from the rest of the group in workouts, still recovering from his devastating freshman injury.
But once they got on the practice field together, it clicked.
Thomas and Dinson became inseparable as the Tigers’ standout safety tag team — and now, even if they didn’t come to Auburn together, it’s fitting that the two are going out together.
“Me and Jeremiah, since I met him, he was a hard worker,” Thomas thought back last week, getting ready for one more go-around with his buddy in the defensive backfield.
“Since I met him, we always pushed each other,” he said. “Even in the offseason workouts, we always competed against each other to win every sprint, win every rep, even in the weight room.”
Now they’re together again trying to win one more game, in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 at noon on ESPN.
Thomas is heading out a senior and Dinson a redshirt senior — Thomas’ career telling the story of how hard work can pull a player to the highest level even without all the high school hype, and Dinson’s career telling the story of how resiliency pays off in the face of adversity.
Dinson suffered a knee injury at Texas A&M his freshman year in 2015, and missed all of 2016 just as Thomas arrived and made SEC All-Freshman that season.
“When we really got close was in the spring of 2017 when he got back on the field,” Thomas said. “That’s a brother, a bond that will never be broken. That’s my dog right there, man. I’m going to miss not seeing him every day.”
Thomas and Dinson have started each of the last two seasons together at the safety positions, with Thomas at strong safety and Dinson at safety. Auburn is set to report to Tampa, Fla., for bowl events today. Together, along with the rest of the seniors, Thomas and Dinson plan to cherish one last ride for the orange and blue.
“I’m just having fun to be honest with you. I went home, been home for about a week, and all I’ve been thinking about is, ‘Dang, this is my last one with the guys,’” Dinson shook his head. “I’m just trying to soak it all up, just have fun, not be too serious, but be locked in when I’m supposed to be locked in.
“My mindset is just having a lot of fun because I won’t be able to play with this bunch after this game.”
Neither of them came to Auburn with a lot of hype or big star ratings — even Dinson. Rivals ranked Dinson as a three-star prospect in high school and Thomas as a two-star.
But they’re leaving Auburn having built something special — with touted youngsters Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood set to rise from under their wings next season as juniors and the heirs to the two starting safety spots.
“To be completely honest with you, they’re going to be better,” Dinson said. “Jamien and Smoke, those guys have so much potential to be better than me and Daniel. I see it now, to be honest with you.”
Thanks to the two older players, the foundation has been laid — brick by brick.
“We’ve always been underrated,” Thomas said. “If we were four- or five-stars coming out of high school, I’m pretty sure we would have had the hype like everybody else.
“But I don’t really too much care for the hype, because I know we worked hard,” he said. “Good things come to those that wait.”
They waited, they worked, and they had their time rebuilding Auburn’s defense into one of the best in the SEC.
Now they have the chance to cherish their sendoff together — and a special bond to carry after that.
