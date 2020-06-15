Auburn football picked up its 10th commit from the class of 2021 on Monday, and its third from the football factory state of Texas.
Landen King, at tight end from the Houston area, announced on Twitter that he plans to sign with Auburn. He is universally rated as a three-star prospect by all three of Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports. They list him at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds.
King plays at Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, outside Houston.
He joins Houston-area quarterback Dematrius Davis and teammate offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts, both from North Shore High School there, as Auburn commits.
King and Atascocita High made it to the Class 6A Division I quarterfinals last winter before losing to North Shore, the eventual state champions, 76-49.
All three of those Texas commits have pledged to sign with Auburn after the arrival of new offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who rose up through the ranks of high school football in Texas before exploding onto the college football scene as an offensive coordinator at Clemson.
