ARLINGTON, Texas --- Auburn couldn’t do it without every one.
JaTarvious Whitlow ran Auburn down to the 1-yard line before Joey Gatewood scored to make it a one-point game, and Seth Williams caught the game-winning touchdown as Auburn rallied to beat Oregon 27-21 on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium.
Freshman quarterback Bo Nix was the headline player for Auburn in the marquee matchup, squaring off with senior Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Herbert. But it took all the Tigers to comeback against one of college football’s most touted teams.
Whitlow broke loose for runs of 31, eight and seven yards to breathe life into the Tigers as they trailed 21-13 in the fourth. He limped off the field after the last, a dive for the pylon to the 1-yard line that saw him twisted up and crushed by Oregon defenders as Whitlow laid his body out to try to score.
That’s when Gatewood tagged in. Gus Malzahn promised the redshirt freshman quarterback who battled Nix for the starting job in the spring and fall would make a big impact on the field for Auburn this season.
He did that Saturday, lunging over the line from a run-first formation, using his 6-foot-5 frame and athletic ability to reach over and score akin to Cam Newton’s old ‘Supercam’ scores.
In the fourth, Williams caught a 13-yard pass from Nix to the 26-yard line, that put the Tigers in field-goal range with just seconds left in the game.
Instead, Nix went to Williams and the end zone, and the sophomore Williams leapt for the ball and pulled it down for the score.
Auburn’s defense came up with key stops throughout the game to give the Tigers a chance, after the Ducks scored first and fast and put Auburn in a hole early.
