AUBURN - The Auburn men’s basketball team moved up to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday, two days before the Tigers put their undefeated record on the line at rival Alabama on Wednesday.
Tipoff for that game is set for 8 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.
And there, Auburn knows it’ll get its best shot from the one opponent that most desperately wants to see the Tigers fall.
Auburn is 15-0 on the season and 3-0 in the SEC after trouncing another rival, Georgia, last Saturday in Auburn Arena.
But the confines won’t be so welcoming on Wednesday in Coleman Coliseum — or on Saturday when the Tigers travel to play at Florida.
Auburn has powered its way into the national spotlight as one of the nation’s most touted teams, but on the difficult road stretch coming up, the Tigers will have another serious opportunity to flex their muscle.
No. 1 Gonzaga topped the latest poll with No. 2 Baylor and No. 3 Duke coming next. Auburn was No. 5 last week and slid up after then-No. 3 Kansas lost to Baylor.
The nation’s only other unbeaten team, San Diego State, stands at No. 7 in the latest poll.
Powerhouse Kentucky is the SEC’s only other representative in the Top 25, now a top-10 again at No. 10.
Auburn’s game Wednesday at Alabama is set to be broadcast on ESPN2.
Auburn’s game at Florida on Saturday is set to be showcased on CBS at 12:30 p.m.
