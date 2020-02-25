AUBURN - Isaac Okoro brought the spark.
The rest of the Tigers took it the rest of the way.
Then Austin Wiley slammed down the win.
Auburn played more complete with a complete lineup. Okoro started and shined in his return to the court, and on the strength of Wiley’s double-double, the No. 15 Tigers never trailed despite a challenge in a 67-58 win over Ole Miss on Tuesday night in Auburn Arena.
Wiley led Auburn in scoring with 15 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in a stellar showing. Okoro scored 10 points in his first action since his hamstring pull four games prior.
A Wiley dunk and two free throws followed by a Devan Cambridge steal and slam put Auburn up 55-46 with six minutes left — and highlighted a 9-0 run for Auburn after Ole Miss cut to 49-46 with 7:12 to go.
Cambridge then drained a 3-pointer after an Ole Miss timeout to cap it and put the Tigers up 12.
Cambridge, Allen Flanigan and Jaylin Williams all contributed playing alongside Okoro — all freshmen who had been asked to contribute more in Okoro’s absence and who on Tuesday meshed in tandem with Okoro upon his return.
Ole Miss cut the Auburn lead back down to four points at 58-54 with 3:00 left, but Wiley’s dunk inside made it 61-54 a minute and a half left, and Auburn survived.
Auburn led 31-24 at the half, Auburn’s defense seemingly improved with Okoro back in the lineup.
Wiley finished 5-of-7 from the free-throw line, and added two blocks to his totals in his performance — and in his second-to-last game in Auburn Arena.
Fellow senior Samir Doughty scored 14 points for Auburn.
Auburn travels to Rupp Arena for a showdown at Kentucky this Saturday.
Auburn will then host Texas A&M for its final home game this season on March 4 before closing the regular season at Tennessee on March 7.
