Dothan got a solid all-around performance during an 8-2 win over Piedmont in the opening round of the Dixie Boys (14U) state tournament Saturday at the Miracle Field Complex.
The defense was clutch, which included a beautiful diving catch by right fielder Zach Gamble on the first Piedmont batter in the game.
The pitching was steady as Brody Lindsey worked the first two innings, Seth Clack the next 2 2/3 and Hunter Whitman finished up.
And Dothan got timely hits – including a two-run RBI single by Dylan Hatton for the final two runs – on the way to the victory in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.
In other games Saturday, Enterprise defeated Butler 14-4 in the opening game, Auburn beat the Mountaineers 4-1 and Fairhope topped Ozark 14-2.
On Sunday in the winner’s bracket, Enterprise will play Auburn at 3 p.m. and Fairhope will face Dothan at 6 p.m. In the loser’s bracket, Butler will take on the Mountaineers at 9 a.m. and Ozark will play Piedmont at noon.
Dothan got on the scoreboard first with single runs in both the second and third innings.
In the second, Carter Davis reached on a single with one out, stole second and went to third on a groundout. Hunter Williams then beat out a throw at first on an infield grounder, allowing Davis to plate the first run of the game.
In the third, Whitman singled into left field to bring in Ryder May, who had walked to open the inning, making it 2-0.
Dothan plated two runs in the fifth. May led off with an infield hit, stole second and advanced to third after the throw down to second got away.
May came in to score on an RBI single to left field by Blake Wynn, who would steal second and come around to score on a groundout to shortstop off the bat of Gamble to make it 4-0.
Piedmont scored two in the bottom of the fifth – the first coming when Trevor Pike scored off a drive off the bat of Brodey Brothers went off the glove of the left fielder. Another run would score a batter later when McClane Mohon came in from third on a groundout to cut the lead in half.
However, Dothan answered back with four in the sixth. Two runs came in on bases-loaded walks and Hatton singled in two more to push the lead to 8-2.
Fairhope 14, Ozark 2: Fairhope sent 14 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs after two were out in the top of the fourth inning to pull away for the mercy-rule victory.
Down 4-0, Ozark pulled within 4-2 in the bottom of the third when Tanner Johnston singled up the middle to score Cohen Pritchett, who had singled, and Lawson Leger, who had walked.
But things fell apart for Ozark in the top of the fourth after pitcher Ian Senn recorded the first two outs on strikeouts and the third batter reached on an error.
From that point, Fairhope poured it on to take the four-inning victory.
Steele Sims drove in the first run of the big inning for Fairhope and also drove in the final three.
He hit an RBI double to make it 5-2 and later in the inning he ripped a long drive to the left field fence to clear the bases in bringing in the final runs.
Ozark, trying to stay alive in the game, got a leadoff single by Paxton Steed to lead off the bottom of the fifth, but Fairhope pitcher Ethan Estes got three straight outs to end the game.
