The Dothan National Ponytails earned a 7-1 win over Wicksburg late Saturday night in a second-round winners’ bracket game of the Alabama Dixie Softball Ponytails X-Play State Tournament in Underwood, but had its Sunday game halted in the third inning by rain.
Dothan was playing Montgomery American and led 5-3 in the bottom of the third when the game was stopped by the weather. The teams will resume play at 9 a.m. today.
The winner advances to the semifinals against Troy, an 11-4 winner over Auburn Sunday. Opp eliminated Wicksburg 3-2 in the other game Sunday. The Dothan-Montgomery American loser will face Opp.
In Saturday’s win over Wicksburg, Dothan broke open a 2-0 game with five runs in the fourth.
Maddie Norris and Tylaya Lingo both had a triple in the win and Ave Claire Johnson had a single and RBI. Mallory Magrino, Sara Harris and Mary Helen Mendheim all drove in one run each. Jaslyn Andrews scored two of the runs.
Kaleigh Heard struck out 10 and pitched no-hit ball over four innings. She did walk three. Mendheim finished, striking out six in two innings and allowing one run and three hits.
