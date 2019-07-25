A day after winning a national title, Dothan’s Nathan Cooper finished the discus in 16th place at the USATF Junior Olympics’ 17-18 age division in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday morning.
Cooper had a throw of 147 feet, 10 inches in the discus event.
He won the national title in the shot put on Wednesday with a throw of 158 feet, 10 inches.
