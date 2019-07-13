Dothan’s Dixie Softball Ponytails won their opening game at the X-Play State Tournament in Underwood in north Alabama Saturday morning, downing Auburn 12-2.
The Dothan team was playing Wicksburg late Saturday night in a winners’ bracket game. Wicksburg defeated Greenhill 11-1.
In Dothan’s win, Charlee Chandler and Maddie Norris combined on a one-hitter and no earned runs, while striking out four. Chandler pitched two shutout and hitless innings, striking out one and walking two. Norris worked the last two innings and allowed only one and two runs, both unearned, while striking out three and walking one.
Offensively, Dothan had 12 hits from 11 players with seven driving in a run.
Tionna Edwards had two singles and drove in three runs. Norris had a double and a RBI and Harmoni Descalzi had a double. Maya Swope, Kaleigh Heard, Mallory Magrino and Mary Helen Mendheim all had a single and RBI. Tylaya Lingo scored twice and drove in a run.
