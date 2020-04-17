About a month ago, former Dale County and current Enterprise State baseball standout Alex Friesen posted some of his pitching videos on Twitter.
Those posts eventually led to a scholarship to a prominent NAIA program for Friesen.
They quickly caught the eye of Jeremy Sheetinger, the head coach of nationally-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville.
After seeing the videos, Sheetinger contacted Friesen. Following several weeks of communication, the sophomore at Enterprise State committed this week to play for the Grizzlies, ranked third nationally in the NAIA poll with a 23-2 record when the season was halted last month because of the coronavirus.
“I believe Georgia Gwinnett is a very-high level team,” Friesen said. “I believe they could beat a lot of D-I teams. The NAIA part might astray people off on how good the team is, but I am confident that this level is where I need to be.”
Friesen, who plans to officially sign with the program in the next couple of days, said it was “a good opportunity to compete at a high level.”
After a rough freshman year at Enterprise State, the 2018 Dale County graduate had a strong season going this spring at ESCC before the COVID-19 virus stopped play. In six appearances, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound right-handed pitcher had a 1-1 record with a 2.42 earned run average and 27 strikeouts over 26 innings.
The timing of Friesen’s commitment came at a good time for his family. On April 7, the family lost its home and all its belongings in Midland City to a fire, though three separate photos of the three boys (Alex and his brothers Tyler and Hayden) were found. No family members were home at the time and a neighbor was able to save their dog and also alertly moved nearby family cars from any damage.
“It 100 percent lifted the spirits of the whole family,” Friesen said of his timely commitment. “All my grandparents were super excited to talk about it and willing to do anything to help me achieve that goal of going to Georgia. It definitely lifted my mom’s spirits to post it on Facebook to tell all her friends of how proud she is of me.”
Friesen’s career at Enterprise State featured ups and downs, though it ended on a strong note.
He described his freshman year “nowhere near where I wanted to be,” and added “I didn’t perform to my best ability.”
Starting the year as a reliever before moving to a starting role late in the season, he finished with a 1-4 record, one save and a 4.86 ERA. He had only 23 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings.
However, Enterprise State head coach Bubba Frichter said summer action with the Niagara Power in the New York Collegiate Wood Bat League was an “eye-opening experience” that helped Friesen develop.
“I think him getting away and seeing the bigger picture, seeing guys at different programs and different states helped him,” Frichter said.
Friesen agreed with Frichter’s assessment.
“Going to New York just opened me up to so many different programs,” Friesen said. “I was so close-minded in Alabama thinking about Troy or South (Alabama), but going there opened my experiences. I played with people at Villanova and Kent State. I learned what it took to be at big Division-I programs like that. I had guys open my eyes to different schools and help me with recruiting.”
Friesen also credited work with Power head coach Arthur Stenburg along with Frichter in helping him improve from one season to the next.
“The coach there, Arthur Stenburg, helped me out pitching,” Friesen said. “I had a slurve and he changed it over to a 12-6 (curve) and a slider, two different pitches that I am now comfortable with now.”
Including a playoff game with the Grizzlies, who finished as NYCBL champions, Friesen pitched in nine games, four of those starts. He earned a 2-1 record and a 4.08 earned run average. Taking out his two worst outings when he allowed six of his 13 earned runs, his ERA was an impressive 2.45 over seven games and 25 2/3 innings.
He felt he continued his development upon returning to Enterprise State.
“Coach Frichter had more 1-on-1 time this year with us and he made me feel more comfortable with my wind-up and how I felt up on the mound,” Friesen said.
The results were paying off, highlighted by a seven-inning shutout with 13 strikeouts in a Feb. 28 game against Nunez Community College.
He pitched in two more games, the last on March 12, when the season was stopped.
“I hate it got cut short because I was getting into my groove and starting to get into the mid-season form that I always wanted to be in,” Friesen said.
Though it was a shortened season, Frichter saw enough to be impressed with his pitcher.
“He understood how to get players out and not just throw,” Frichter said of his pitcher’s development. “He knew how to attack and adapt throughout a start versus in high school when you can get away throwing certain pitches at certain counts. This year, he really understood at how to locate and how to mix up pitches.
“He really transformed into a leader for us. He was a leader throughout the whole team and a leader throughout the pitching staff. I couldn’t be more proud of the person and player he has become.”
