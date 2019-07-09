After a couple of months of searching, former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis has landed at Liberty University, according to multiple media outlets Tuesday.
The dual-threat Willis, who spent two seasons at Auburn as the backup to Jarrett Stidham, has two years of eligibility remaining. He is expected to seek a waiver for immediate eligibility instead of having to sit out a year.
Liberty is under the guidance of former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze.
Willis played in 15 games at Auburn over two seasons, throwing for 69 yards and one touchdown and running for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
Willis, who played at Roswell High School in Atlanta, finished this spring listed third on Auburn’s depth chart behind redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and true freshman Bo Nix, leading him to enter the transfer portal in May.
