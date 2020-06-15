Dustin Harrison is getting another chance to oversee a high school football program.
Harrison, who was the first football coach when Northside Methodist Academy began its football program in 2014 and followed that with assistant coaching stops at Houston Academy (offensive coordinator) and most recently Dale County (defensive coordinator), has been hired as the new head football coach at Cottonwood High School.
"It's just a super rich tradition," Harrison said of Cottonwood. "There have been very few schools in our area that have any type of tradition close to Cottonwood's.
"It's a perfect opportunity to build that program back up. People really love football at Cottonwood.
"It has been down the last few years, but I feel like if we come in and do things right from the ground up, we can do it the right way. It will take a little bit of time, but I feel like we can get it built back up and give them something to be proud of."
Harrison replaces John Gilmore, who resigned in late May to become offensive coordinator at Smiths Station. Gilmore compiled a 13-27 record in four years at Cottonwood.
Harrison was approved during a Houston County School Board meeting on Monday night.
“I think he can bring an energized atmosphere,” Cottonwood principal Paul Strange said. “I think he’ll be a positive role model for our students. He’s a good Christian man. I just think he was the right fit for Cottonwood.
“He likes a small-school atmosphere. He wants to get involved with the community and we’re just excited to get him. He’s an offensive-minded coach who I believe can adapt to whatever type of athletes he has.”
During his time as a head coach at NMA, Harrison guided the team to a 14-18 record in its first three full seasons. He then accepted a position as offensive coordinator at Houston Academy for a year and has spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Dale County.
Harrison is a 2009 graduate of Northview, where he played on the football team. He graduated from the University of Alabama and spent one year as a volunteer coach at Northridge High School near Tuscaloosa in 2013 before taking over at Northside Methodist.
