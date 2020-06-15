Veteran coach Pate Harrison is returning to the Wiregrass as the new head football coach at Rehobeth High School.
Harrison was hired on Monday night to replace Donny Gillilan, who resigned earlier this month after leading the Rebels to a 7-3 record this past season and into the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. A year earlier, Rehobeth went 0-10 in Gillilan’s first year in charge.
Harrison, who held head coaching positions at Elba and Dale County, spent last season as a defensive coordinator at Cairo (Ga.) High School.
“It’s an opportunity to get back home,” Harrison said. “My wife is still teaching in Alabama and my youngest is still going to school there.”
“I kept up with them (Rehobeth) the best I could while watching what was going on in the Wiregrass. I’ve always heard what type of school Rehobeth is – the students and the faculty. Coaches just retire from there. You don’t hear about assistant coaches leaving or head coaches leaving.
“Winning has been difficult (there) – kind of like Dale County was when I first got there. I think it’s one of those things from talking to the principal and talking to a few in the community, that’s something they’re trying to change. They’re trying to make winning a priority.”
During the 2019 season in his second year at Elba, Harrison was placed on administrative leave after a video circulated on social media depicting a coach, believed to be Harrison, making physical contact with a player, believed to be Harrison’s son, on the sidelines.
Harrison resigned in early October of that season. During his tenure at Elba, the Tigers were 11-4. Elba finished the 2019 season 8-3 with a loss in the first round of the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs
“I’m sure there will be a whirlwind of social media kick back up of what happened, but I’ve just moved past all of that and I hope everyone else does too and we have a fresh start there at Rehobeth,” Harrison said.
Rehobeth principal Mike Linder believes in second chances.
“We all make mistakes,” Linder said of Harrison’s situation that led to his resignation at Elba. “If we all didn’t get a second chance, what would the world be like? He’s a proven coach. He’s won everywhere that he’s been.”
A New Brockton native, Harrison had a highly successful run at Dale County, guiding the Warriors to a 46-24 record over seven seasons, including a Class 3A state runner-up finish in 2014.
Harrison is impressed with the facilities at Rehobeth.
“The stadium is beautiful,” Harrison said. “The weight room is nice. There is plenty of room to grow and plenty of room to do good things and it’s also an opportunity for me to do what I do best (build a program).
“Elba was the first place I went to where really the expectation was to win, and I kind of let that get to me with some of the things I did and how I prepared. I’m really looking forward to getting back to the expectation is making the student-athletes better and really grinding out wins.
“Those wins mean a lot more to you than when you know you’re supposed to and you walk out there and just run over people.”
