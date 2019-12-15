The Abbeville Christian girls basketball team beat Pike Liberal Arts 45-42 in the ACA Holiday Hoops Classic championship game on Saturday.
Caroline Armstrong scored 22, which included 14 in the third quarter. Analeigh Givens scored 11, while Amiyah Govan and Anna Grace Blalock each had 10 rebounds. Shay Thomas had six assists.
Givens was named the tournament MVP. Armstrong and Govan were named to the all-tournament team.
The ACA JV girls won the championship of that tournament by beating Pike Liberal 27-21. Caroline Armstrong scored 16 to lead the way. Anna Grace Blalock was named tourney MVP. Armstrong and Lyla Carlisle were named to the all-tournament team.
Northside Methodist boys 71, Abbeville Christian 66: The Knights won the consolation game of the tournament.
For ACA, Jackson Blalock scored 26 points and Dre Cobb scored 17. Parker Ludlum followed with 10 points for ACA. J.J. Jimenez had 11 rebounds and Eli Seay had nine rebounds.
NMA also defeated ACA in JV boys action 31-20 in the consolation game.
For ACA, Hunter Reynolds scored seven and Justin Murphy was named to the all-tournament team.
