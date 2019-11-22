ABBEVILLE — Technically, Gabriel Shell hit a buzzer-beater that lifted Abbeville past county rival Headland 77-76 in overtime Friday. In reality, no one heard the buzzer in the bedlam of Moses Knight Jr. Gymnasium.
Tyrek Coleman, who scored 25 points for Abbeville, drew a charge near midcourt in the final 20 seconds that gave the Yellow Jackets possession trailing 76-75.
Abbeville’s D.J. Mills, who also scored 25 points, had the ball out front. He and Shell ran a pick and roll and Shell’s well-guarded shot over a Ram defender banked off the glass and through the basket as time expired.
It capped a fiercely contested game that featured near-miraculous comebacks by both teams and a tremendous performance by the Rams’ Patrick Burke, who scored 37 points.
“When it comes to these kids right here, this is their Super Bowl, and unfortunately, this is their state championship,” Abbeville coach Anthony Carter said. “I always tell them, ‘We treat every game the same.’
“We use these things as learning experiences, so we can get better. So when we do play those tough 2A schools we handle the pressure. They did a really good job.”
It takes two to play an instant classic and Carter recognized his opponent.
“Hats off to coach (Mike) Henry and his Headland Rams because they played one heck of a game,” Carter said. “Those kids clawed their way back. That says something about the character here.
“It’s amazing, Henry County, when the county pulls together, it’s amazing what things can happen. It’s a great night, great crowd, great support. I’m proud of both teams — very proud of them.”
Headland trailed by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter and erased a nine-point deficit in the final 2:20 of regulation to force overtime at 62-62.
The Rams controlled the first two minutes in the extra four minutes and led 74-68 in the overtime after Headland’s Tavaris Hardamon drilled a long 3-pointer.
Abbeville came down the floor and Mills hit a clutch 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half with 1:45 remaining.
Headland’s Burke hit two free throws to rebuild the lead to 76-71 with 1:36 left. Jayven Anderson answered with a driving layup on the other end with 1:27 left.
The Rams then picked up a charge with 49 seconds left. Shell, who scored only eight points, hit a clutch putback that cut it to 76-75 with 29 seconds on the clock.
The second charge with 19.3 on the clocks set up Shell’s winning basket.
“We set that pick and roll,” Carter said. “Gabriel Shell has actually grown up so much from last week. He rolled to the basket just like he was supposed to, he caught it, kept his poise and powered the ball up.”
Headland’s Marqueze Reeves scored 17 points and Hardamon finished with 10 points.
The game was close throughout, within two possessions until early in the third quarter, when Abbeville opened an eight-point lead on Tae Glanton’s putback.
Coleman then hit two free throws, then lined up a 3-pointer and drained it for a 57-47 lead with 3:54 remaining.
Headland didn’t fold down the stretch. A driving layup by Reeves started a 12-0 run in the final 2:20 that turned a 59-50 deficit into a 62-59 lead.
A clutch pullup 3-pointer by Abbeville’s Mills tied the game with 20 seconds left. Both teams had turnovers on their last possessions and the game went to overtime.
Headland girls 57, Abbeville 28: The Rams led 17-6 after the first quarter and pulled away with strong starts in the second and third.
Headland outscored the Jackets 12-1 to start the second quarter while building a 30-14 halftime lead. Then, a 13-0 run to open the third made it 43-14.
Amiyah Danzey led Headland with 12 points. Adrianna Galloway was next with 11. Trinity Griffin added eight points and Jayden Blackmon finished with seven points.
Jamya Glover led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points.
Headland JV boys 36, Abbeville 35: Dylan Crawford led the Rams with 22 points. Kell Brown paced the Yellow Jackets with 14.
