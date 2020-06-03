Abbeville head football coach Robin Tyra prefers to do his work in a low-key, behind the scenes manner and tries to do it the right way.
The son of two Army members, he likes to interact with his student-athletes in a no non-sense way – tough, but firm and fair.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association along with the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association recognized Tyra this week for his work of more than 20-plus years with student-athletes, including the last six at Abbeville. The two groups selected him as one of the seven 2020 Making a Difference Award recipients, one in each classification. Tyra was named the Class 2A recipient.
Making a Difference Awards are given to those who have made an impact as exemplary role models who go beyond their normal duties as a coach, teacher or administrator to make a positive impact in their schools and communities.
This year’s recipients were announced by the AHSAA on Tuesday.
“It is still kind of a shock,” Tyra said Wednesday. “I am still trying to process the whole impact of what it is.
“I just figured it was one of those deals where there is a simple recognition among maybe 20-30 other coaches. I had no clue about how big it was until I realized it was directed at such a big audience of people (of Class 2A in the entire state). It is actually a bigger deal than I thought it was.
“I am just a guy that has always gone about my business and trying to do it in the way I thought was right. I try to be low key and try to present everything I could from behind the crowd.
“I am humbled that I am the guy representing our 2A classification. Realizing that is a mouthful to take hold of. It is definitely a big honor to be recognized.”
Tyra has led Abbeville football since 2014. His teams have gone 36-30 with four of the six teams advancing to the state playoffs. The last three teams have gone a combined 27-8 and all three made the playoffs.
In 2017, he guided the Yellow Jackets’ first nine-win season in 11 years. The following year he directed the program’s first 10-win season since 1994. Both the 2017-18 teams advanced to the second round of the playoffs, the first time Abbeville has had back-to-back teams advance past the first round.
A graduate of Marion County High School and the University of North Alabama, Tyra has been an assistant coach at his alma mater in Guin and at McKenzie and Headland and been a head coach at Coffeeville (2001-05, 17-35 record) and Aliceville (2009, 5-6 record) in addition to Abbeville.
Tyra’s dad was an Army tank driver and his mom was a lieutenant colonel who spent 38 years in the Army, serving several times overseas.
Tyra admitted a lot of what he does revolves around the lessons from his parents, especially his mother, who mainly raised him and his brother.
“We weren’t given many options and the only options given were her options,” Tyra said. “I built that thought around what I do. In dealing with kids, I will give them some options, but they will be my options.
“I believe as a whole our success is based off that – putting out tough, mature young men. That is what the push is for because eventually they will fall away from a sport (after graduation) and hopefully I have done my part to leave an impression that they become better men down the line.”
While honored at the Making a Difference Award, Tyra is also humble about receiving it.
“I don’t consider myself anything special,” Tyra said. “I will be the first one to tell you that I am full of faults, imperfections and sins, but everything I have gotten to I recognize the good Lord has put his hand on me and blessed me.”
As he deals with kids in a straight-forward manner, he also believes honesty and integrity are also vital in the interaction.
“I am still that guy that believes that a handshake and your word is a big deal,” Tyra said. “We really don’t live in that time anymore, but I still do. You tell me you are going to do something, by God I believe that is what you better do. If I am going to tell you I am going to do that, this is what I am going to do.”
Other recipients of this year’s Making a Difference Award are Francis Marion principal Dr. Cathy Trimble (Class 1A), Walter Wellborn athletic director and head football coach Jeff Smith (3A), West Blocton teacher and assistant football coach Joe Clements (4A), Chilton County teacher and trainer Barry Baker (5A), Pelham City Schools athletic director Kim Kiel (6A) and Hewitt-Trussville track/cross country coach David Dobbs (7A).
Each honoree will be recognized during the fall at a special presentation at their respective schools. A video presentation will also be produced by the AHSAA TV Network for release later this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.