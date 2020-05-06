Pike Liberal Arts football player Scott Taylor Renfroe hopes to follow in the footsteps of Henry Beckett of Miami (Ohio) University and Jack Martin of Troy University, two Wiregrass products now kicking on the college level.
"I want to be just as good as them one day, because they’re really excellent kickers and they work their tails off," Renfroe said. "I want to do the same."
He got a boost towards that goal of playing on the next level earlier this week when College Football Today ranked him among the top kicking prospects in the country for the 2021 class.
“I was actually with some of my friends at a pool party swimming and Mom called me, and I didn’t have my phone,” Renfroe said of receiving the news. “So she called one of my friends, and was like, ‘Give the phone to Scott Taylor.’ So I checked and I saw that. I noticed a bunch of guys on the list that I’m good buddies with. It was cool.”
Renfroe is ranked as the No. 8 kicker and 13th overall specialist in the country and is one of two kickers listed from the state of Alabama in the Top 30. The other in-state product is Drake Tabor of Spain Park, who is the No. 4-ranked kicker and sixth overall specialist. Some are ranked as kickers, some as punters, and some as both.
Renfroe was named first team AISA All-State this past season as a kicker and made official college recruiting visits to Troy, West Virginia, Southern Mississippi and Louisville as his stock continued to rise.
With COVID-19 causing the cancellation of planned recruiting visits this spring and already some camps being cancelled this summer, receiving the ranking from College Football Today enhances Renfroe’s opportunities heading into his senior season.
“It’s tough, because there are some colleges who have never seen me kick in person and I feel like I can go up there and compete with some of the other guys who live in those areas for sure,” Renfroe said of camps being called off.
He was 6-of-9 on field goal attempts last season with a long of 47 yards. Two of the three misses were blocked. Renfroe was 32-of-34 on extra points, with the two misses being blocked. He also handled the kickoff duties.
“Mainly in the late part of the season, we had a ton of injuries, so we had a bunch of young guys having to step up,” Renfroe explained of the penetration through the offensive line on the blocks. “We had eighth and ninth graders having to block seniors. It was just rough on them. It was just a little bit of struggle.”
As a punter, Renfroe averaged 41 yards per kick in limited duty. He was called on to punt after the starter, senior Holt Steed, was injured with a concussion.
Punting is something Renfroe is now focusing on more.
“It’s something that I really didn’t have an interest in for a while, but as I’ve gotten bigger and my leg has gotten stronger, I’ve gotten a lot better at it,” Renfroe said.
“I grew a good bit my sophomore to junior year. I went from 5-9, 5-10 to what I am now at 6-2. I’ve had a lot of people tell me I look like I’m a punter because I’m tall.”
It was at a summer football camp two years ago held at Troy University in his hometown that Renfroe realized kicking could be a big part of his future.
“I was hanging in there with all of these high school seniors and I was going into my sophomore year, so I was like, ‘I think I can do this,’” Renfroe said.
Renfroe has a soccer background and initially got interested in placekicking as an eighth grader.
“I wanted to start, but I really didn’t know how to,” Renfroe said of placekicking. “We were blessed to know Bratcher Underwood, who kicked at Troy. He got me connected with Brian Jackson and that’s kind of how it started.”
Jackson, a Northview High product and former star kicker at Ball State University, has trained kickers for years through Team Jackson Kicking based in Dothan.
He sees a lot of potential in Renfroe and believes he has the ability to kick at the Division I level in college.
“Scott has tremendous work ethic and has committed to perfecting his craft over time,” Jackson said. “Over the past year he’s increased his distance on kickoffs and increased his hang time, and a lot of that is him working hard in the weight room and growing into his body.
“He’s 6-2 now and his legs are a lot longer than they were a year ago, so it’s been important to ensure his spacing and step progression is on point. This will ensure proper leg lock and foot-to-ball contact.
“These taller guys can leverage the ball. He reminds me a lot like Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs), and I think Scott should look at guys like him and Daniel Carlson (Las Vegas Raiders) to mold his craft similar to.
“I’m excited to see how things end up for him. He’s staying positive during this pandemic and is pushing out his kicking film to coaches daily.”
Besides working with Jackson, Renfroe has regular workouts with former Auburn punter Steven Clark, who now lives in Montgomery, and former Troy kicker Ryan Kay, who lives in Troy.
He’s also working hard to increase his strength through home workouts provided by new PLAS head football coach, Mario White, who was most recently on the strength and conditioning staff at the University of Alabama.
“He sends workouts based off the equipment that we have,” Renfroe said. “Since he was a strength and conditioning coach at Alabama, he has a bunch of their workouts and he sent me some that are specific for the kickers at Alabama.
“It’s helped a ton, I can already tell. Especially in my punting with distance and hang time has increased.”
Social networking is also something Renfroe has done to keep in contact with college coaches and to get guidance from those who have trained him.
“I send out film to the coaches that I have on Twitter, and on email that I know,” Renfroe said. “There are some that I talk to through text or over the phone. But really I’m sending out to my head coach and coach Brian (Jackson), and Steven (Clark) and Ryan (Kay), and let God do the rest, really.”
Besides being a kicker, Renfroe played wide receiver and cornerback for the Patriots, thus was on the field practically the whole game last season.
Sometimes he can be physically drained before he ever lines to kick.
“It definitely affects for sure, but I just want to do what’s best for the team,” Renfroe said. “Whenever our coach says to get out there and do something, I’m going to get out there and give my hardest.”
Renfroe said he really doesn’t have any favorites college-wise right now. He simply wants an opportunity and will continue to work hard going into his senior season with the Patriots.
“I’m just putting that up to God and I’m praying every day and whenever the chance comes, I’m going to pray about that,” Renfroe said. “Wherever I feel like He wants me to go, that’s where I’m going to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.