Earlier is certainly better in this case.
High school athletes across the state can return to workouts a week earlier than expected after Alabama State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey announced Thursday more relaxed guidelines pertaining to COVID-19.
Alabama High School Athletic Association member schools may now re-open June 1 with no limit on group activities as long as social distancing and current safety guidelines are followed. Mackey had previously pointed to June 8 as a target date for schools to open back up.
AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese was pleased to hear the news.
“The AHSAA, its Central Board of Control, along with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), has updated its guidelines regarding summer activities,” Savarese said. “The biggest change is our schools may re-open on June 1, a week earlier than the June 8 date previously discussed.
“We are elated to have a definite date for our coaches and student-athletes to return to their schools where they can continue to experience valuable educational lessons through athletics.”
