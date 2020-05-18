Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese expressed confidence Monday that high school athletic practices would return on June 8.
Savarese, speaking during a live stream on the National High School Federation website on Monday, expressed his confidence after numerous conversations with the Alabama State Department of Education and Alabama Department of Public Health.
Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey has indicated several times in the last few weeks that public schools would likely be re-opened on June 8. State schools have been closed since March 17 because of the coronavirus. As a result of schools being shut down, athletic practices and competitions were shut down and most of the spring season was canceled.
“The key element is we should – and I say should because it will be based off current data (in the upcoming weeks) – return on June. 8,” Savarese said.
If schools are re-opened, athletic activities can resume, said Savarese. However, the AHSAA, in a release last week, said all summer activities, including play dates in all sports plus 7-on-7 events and OTAs in football, were cancelled.
On Monday, the AHSAA announced that its annual North-South All-Star Sports Week along with its Elite 100 basketball showcase were both cancelled for the summer.
Savarese said complete health guidelines for returning to practices would likely be revealed by the AHSAA, following new expected orders coming later in the week from the state and Gov. Kay Ivey.
The AHSAA director did note a few guidelines Monday.
“The health and safety of our student-athlete has to be at the forefront of beginning of any return to play,” Savarese said. “First of all, all of our students and coaches have to be screened before they are allowed to return.”
He said a lot of the health guidelines would likely be phased “in increments” over the summer and that “hopefully by the fall, we will be back to a sense of normalcy.”
Savarese said it appeared the first phase would start for now in small groups.
“Once we return June 8, you will be able to start in small groups, currently groups of 10, non-interchangeable and you must provide all cleanliness guidelines that are provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Savarese said.
He said non-essential personnel should not be allowed to any practice, but that person, if allowed, would count toward the allowed group setting number.
“If non-essential personnel are allowed then those numbers will count toward your total numbers that is decided by that department of health," Savarese said. "Today, that group number is 10. That includes a coach and nine athletes. If you have a non-essential member within the group then that would limit the number of athletes to eight (or lower). These groups will not be interchangeable.”
He noted that different sports could practice at the same time, but in different parts of the campus, provided each athlete maintain physical (social) distancing of six feet apart. In other words, one team could be in the weight room, another in a gym and another on a field. He also said athletic teams, i.e., a football team, could separate in different groups at the same time in different parts as well.
He added no athletes could switch into another group – the same group of athletes had to practice together in every function throughout the summer. He also stressed that athletes should not enter the path of another group.
“Because of contact tracing, those groups would not be interchangeable at all times,” Savarese said, noting coaches should keep a log of who is what group.
Savarese also stressed equipment had to be cleaned after every use by an individual, such as a ball or weight lifting equipment and that “individuals that are involved in activities demonstrate signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or have a temperature, these students should not be allowed to work out. They should be encouraged to stay at home.”
He also stressed if “you cannot physical distance such as when you are in the weight room lifting weights and you have to have spotters on each end of the bar, all involved if they come within six feet should wear some type of face cloth. It doesn’t have to be N95 or any specific mask. You just need to have some kind of face covering.”
In other developments Monday:
All North-South All-Star games set for the annual All-Star Sports Week, including the North-South Football Game, are canceled for July. However, the North-South All-Star Football Game featuring seniors still to be selected from the Class of 2021 will be played in December, 2020, and will remain in December each year moving forward.
Though this year’s all-star games are canceled, the spring sports all-star teams (baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, golf and tennis) are being released this week. All-Star teams for football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross country and boys’ and girls’ basketball have already been announced. All student-athletes selected will receive certificates.
Director Jamie Lee of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association (AHSADCA) announced the Principals & Athletic Directors Conference scheduled for June 2-3 is being merged with the AHSAA Summer Conference, which is being converted to a virtual conference online. The conference dates remain July 13-18.
“Due to the ADPH guidelines concerning social distancing and the concern over large group gatherings, we feel it is in the best interest of our member schools to make these adjustments,” said Lee. “We are grateful to have the technology available to provide this important professional development.”
The Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame Banquet for the Class of 2020 induction has been moved to September 21 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center.
