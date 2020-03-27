Using words such as “deeply saddened” and “disappointed,” Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese on Friday issued his reaction to Thursday’s cancellation of prep sports by state officials for the remainder of academic year.
The Executive Director also said all activities related to AHSAA athletics were suspended until further notice.
In action to help stem the rise of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Kay Ivey along with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), led by Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Thursday that state schools would remain closed through the rest of the academic year.
As a by-product of the state directive, all high school, junior varsity and junior high sports were cancelled for the rest of the year.
“Like thousands of others, I am deeply saddened and disappointed that our schools have closed, and spring sports will not have an opportunity to finish their seasons,” Savarese said in a press release issued Friday morning. “Even more so, I am disheartened for all student-athletes, contest officials, their coaches, families, student bodies, fans, communities, and especially our seniors.
“We are facing an unprecedented health crisis, but I am prayerful that the steps we are taking now within our schools and across our nation will enable all those affected to return to a sense of normalcy sooner than later.”
Savarese added, “We are committed to putting the health, safety, and overall well-being of our administrators, coaches, and student-athletes at the forefront during this challenging time, and our priorities must focus on returning to a normal school year in 2020-21 and graduating the seniors of 2020.”
As a result of the outbreak and the shutdown, Savarese said, “All AHSAA member schools’ athletic events and activities including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended until further notice.”
As of Friday night, the AHSAA All-Sports competitions and meetings in Montgomery, set for July 13-18 were still on, said Savarese.
The AHSAA leader also released a few question and answer situations, mainly for coaches and athletics, regarding rules and regulations for the upcoming time period, including:
1. Can a school coach hold practice or work with student-athletes in small groups during the school closures? No. The mandated school closure is a “dead-period” for all athletic activity, even in small groups. A coach is not allowed to have physical contact with nor work with students during this time. Students are not covered under catastrophic insurance during mandated school closures.
2. Can school facilities be used if the coach is not present? [Example: Three or four students want to use the batting cage or pitching machine at the school or come to the school to work out in the weight room.] No. Please refer to the guidelines of the ADPH (Alabama Department of Public Health). School facilities should not be used during the mandated school closures.
3. Can a group of students work on their own at a facility off campus as long as a school coach is not present? The AHSAA does not govern outside facilities but strongly supports the ADPH recommendations that gatherings of multiple people are highly discouraged.
4. Can a student participate in an outside activity in the same sport during this time? Because schools are CLOSED, the outside participation and 50% rules (Rule I. Section 6) are not in effect during this time period.
5. Schools are closed, so what’s next? What about spring evaluations, summer practices, competitions, camps, and fall practice?The AHSAA has created a Spring Sport Contingency Committee, Fall Sports Committee, and Summer Competition Committee to develop contingency plans for spring evaluations, summer competition/camps, DEAD WEEKS, and beginning start date for fall sports. Plans will be provided once the AHSAA Central Board approves. (Please know, any plan is subject to change even after Board approval in the event school campuses are not reopened during the summer.)
Savarese, in an interview with the Dothan Eagle on Wednesday, indicated that those committees would be meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday to work on those issues and others.
While saddened about student-athletes not being able to finish the current season, Savarese said he was grateful for the many people who have helped during the crisis, both in the health profession and within his network of advisers.
“I’m grateful to all those within our medical communities who are serving those in need. In particular, now more than ever, I am thankful for the leadership of the AHSAA medical advisory board and Central Board of Control.”
He asked that all citizens, including student-athletes and coaches, to continue to following the guidelines requested by the ADPH.
“Lastly, all the steps we are taking now will be for naught if we each fail to do our part, and our responsibility is to follow the recommendations of our health care professionals. My prayer is that we will all take seriously the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines so our families can once again return to work, visit loved ones in the hospital and nursing homes, celebrate birthdays, weddings, and births of children, visit and hold our grandchildren, shop, travel and just enjoy the simple things of everyday life we often take for granted.
“Until those guidelines are lifted, we must heed these cautions thus not allowing this health issue to affect future school years.”
