Dothan High's boys and girls soccer teams will compete in Class 7A, Area 3 along with Enterprise and Prattville.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association finalized and announced the realignments for the next two years in its spring sports Thursday and there were no surprises from a Wiregrass standpoint.

The AHSAA had already released its state reclassification for fall and winter sports plus its area alignments for the sports in those seasons.

All the Wiregrass spring sports programs that moved up or down from their current classification are the same as the schools that moved up or down in the fall announcement.

Like the fall and winter, seven schools are moving up in classification for spring sports, while two are going down a classification.

The schools that moved up, based off its school enrollment average from October, are Dothan (6A to 7A), Headland (4A to 5A), Geneva (3A to 4A), Daleville (2A to 3A), Goshen (2A to 3A), New Brockton (2A to 3A) and Elba (1A to 2A).

Moving down are Samson (2A to 1A) and Barbour County (2A to 1A). Though it has not had a spring sports team for several years, Barbour County was listed in the AHSAA release on Thursday has having declared for softball. The AHSAA alignments are based off a school’s declaration to participate in a sport in the next year.

The AHSAA had not released the spring sports until Thursday because of its two-year private school competitive balance factor that could have resulted in a team moving up in a classification based off championship success in sports. However, the spring sports were cancelled because of the coronavirus and the AHSAA Central Board ruled late last month to use the formula based off only the first year of the two-year period.

No Wiregrass private school program was affected by the ruling and all of the spring private school sports stayed in the current classification.

The biggest change from the new alignment in spring sports from this past season was in boys soccer as New Brockton and Pike County — schools who picked up the sport in the last year — and Goshen, which picked it up two years ago, were assigned to a region. All three will play in Class 1A, Region 2 with Houston Academy, Montgomery Catholic, Providence Christian and Trinity.

Headland, which picked up boys soccer last year, was in a region this past season since it declared in time before the deadline. The Rams, as they did this year, will compete the next two years in Class 4A-5A, Area 3. Other teams in the area include Andalusia, Charles Henderson and Greenville.

Dale County, which had its first boys soccer team this past season, was not listed in Thursday’s release. Warrior athletic director Nicole Dutton, in speaking to the Dothan Eagle Thursday night, said the school will have boys soccer next year and wasn’t sure why the school was left off the list. She said she would contact the AHSAA to find out.

The AHSAA released the area/region/section alignments for the next two years in all of its spring sports on Thursday — baseball, softball, girls/boys soccer, girls/boys golf, girls/boys tennis and girls/boys track/field. The baseball and softball realignments involving Wiregrass teams were identical to the basketball areas released in the winter

Listed are the Wiregrass regions/areas in each spring sports based off Thursday’s AHSAA release.

Baseball/Softball

(Both are the same)

Class 7A, Area 3

Dothan

Enterprise

Jeff Davis

Prattville

Class 6A, Area 4

Eufaula

Opelika

Russell County

Valley

Class 5A, Area 4

Carroll

Headland

Rehobeth

Class 4A, Area 2

Ashford

Dale County

Geneva

Straughn

Class 3A, Area 3

Daleville

Houston Academy

Providence Christian

Slocomb

Wicksburg

Class 3A, Area 4

Goshen

New Brockton

Opp

Pike County

Class 2A, Area 2

Abbeville

Cottonwood

Geneva County

Houston County

Class 2A, Area 3

Ariton

Elba

G.W. Long

Zion Chapel

Class 1A, Area 2

Florala

Kinston

Pleasant Home

Samson

Class 1A, Area 6

Softball only

Barbour County

Central Hayneville

Loachapoka

Girls/Boys Soccer

Class 7A, Area 3

Dothan

Enterprise

Prattville

Class 6A, Area 4

Eufaula

Opelika

Russell County

Valley

Class 4A-5A

Andalusia

Carroll

Charles Henderson (Boys only)

Greenville (Boys only)

Headland (boys only)

Class 1A-3A

Goshen (Boys only)

Houston Academy

Montgomery Catholic

New Brockton

Pike County (Boys only)

Providence Christian

Trinity (Montgomery)

Tennis

Class 7A, Section 2

Auburn

Central-Phenix City

Dothan

Enterprise

Jeff Davis

Prattville

Smiths Station

Class 6A, Section 2

Carver (Montgomery)

Eufaula

R.E. Lee

Opelika

Park Crossing

Montgomery Academy

Trinity (Montgomery)

Valley

Class 4A-5A, Section 2

Andalusia

Brewbaker Tech

Carroll

Charles Henderson

LAMP

St. James

Booker T. Washington Magnet

Class 1A-3A, Section 1

Bayshore Christian

Bayside Academy

Cottage Hill Christian

Excel

Hillcrest (Evergreen)

Houston Academy

T.R. Miller

Opp

Providence Christian

St. Luke’s

Girls/Boys Golf

Class 7A, Section 2

Auburn

Central-Phenix City

Dothan

Enterprise

Jeff Davis

Prattville

Smiths Station

Girls/Boys Golf

Class 6A, Section 2

Baldwin County

Carver (Montgomery)

Citronelle

Eufaula

Gulf Shores

R.E. Lee

Blount

McGill-Toolen

Park Crossing

Robertsdale

Saraland

Spanish Fort

UMS-Wright

Girls Golf

Class 4A/5A, Section 1

Alabama Christian

Andalusia

Ashford

Charles Henderson

Dale County

Demopolis

Elberta

Faith Academy

Geneva

Headland

Jackson

LeFlore

Pike Road

Rehobeth

St. James

Satsuma

St. Michael Catholic

St. Paul’s

Straughn

Vigor

Boys Golf

Class 5A, Section 1

Andalusia

B.C. Rain

Brewbaker Tech

Charles Henderson

Demopolis

Elberta

Faith Academy

Headland

LeFlore

Pike Road

Rehobeth

Satsuma

UMS-Wright

Boys Golf

Class 4A, Section 1

Alabama Christian

Ashford

Dale County

Geneva

Jackson

W.S. Neal

Providence Christian

St. James

St. Michael Catholic

Vigor

Boys Golf

Class 3A, Section 1

Bayside Academy

Cottage Hill

Excel

Hillcrest (Evergreen)

Houston Academy

T.R. Miller

Mobile Christian

Monroe County

New Brockton

Opp

Slocomb

Thomasville

Wicksburg

Girls Golf

Class 1A-3A, Section 1

Bayside Academy

Cottage Hill

Excel

Geneva County

Highland Home

Hillcrest (Evergreen)

Houston Academy

Kinston

Leroy

Luverne

Millry

Mobile Christian

Monroe County

Montgomery Catholic

Opp

Orange Beach

Providence Christian

Samson

Slocomb

St. Luke’s

Montgomery Academy

Trinity (Montgomery)

Washington County

Boys Golf

Class 1A-2A, Section 1

Bayshore Christian

J.U. Blacksher

Brantley

Elba

Geneva County

Highland Home

Kinston

Leroy

Luverne

Millry

Orange Beach

Pleasant Home

Samson

St. Luke’s

Washington County

Outdoor Girls/Boys Track/Field

Class 7A, Section 2

Auburn

Central-Phenix City

Dothan

Enterprise

Jeff Davis

Prattville

Smiths Station

Class 6A, Section 1

Baldwin County

Carver (Montgomery)

Citronelle

Eufaula

Gulf Shores

Sidney Lanier

R.E. Lee

Blount

McGill-Toolen

Park Crossing

Robertsdale

Saraland

Spanish Fort

Stanhope Elmore

St. Paul’s

Class 5A, Section 1

Andalusia

B.C. Rain

Carroll

Charles Henderson

Demopolis

Elberta

Faith Academy

Greenville

Headland

LeFlore

Rehobeth

Satsuma

Selma

UMS-Wright

Class 4A, Section 1

Ashford

Dale County

Dallas County

Escambia County

Geneva

Jackson

W.S. Neal

St. Michael Catholic

Straughn

Vigor

Wilcox Central

Williamson

Class 3A, Section 1

Bayside Academy

Chickasaw

Cottage Hill

Excel

Flomaton

Hillcrest (Evergreen)

T.R. Miller

Mobile Christian

Monroe County

New Brockton

Opp

Slocomb

Thomasville

Class 3A, Section 2

Beulah

Childersburg

Dadeville

Daleville

Goshen

Houston Academy

Montgomery Catholic

Pike County

Prattville Christian

Providence Christian

Reeltown

Southside (Selma)

Montgomery Academy

Trinity (Montgomery)

Wicksburg

Class 2A, Section 1

Abbeville

J.U. Blacksher

Calhoun

Geneva County

Highland Home

Houston County

Luverne

Orange Beach

St. Luke’s

