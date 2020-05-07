The Alabama High School Athletic Association finalized and announced the realignments for the next two years in its spring sports Thursday and there were no surprises from a Wiregrass standpoint.
The AHSAA had already released its state reclassification for fall and winter sports plus its area alignments for the sports in those seasons.
All the Wiregrass spring sports programs that moved up or down from their current classification are the same as the schools that moved up or down in the fall announcement.
Like the fall and winter, seven schools are moving up in classification for spring sports, while two are going down a classification.
The schools that moved up, based off its school enrollment average from October, are Dothan (6A to 7A), Headland (4A to 5A), Geneva (3A to 4A), Daleville (2A to 3A), Goshen (2A to 3A), New Brockton (2A to 3A) and Elba (1A to 2A).
Moving down are Samson (2A to 1A) and Barbour County (2A to 1A). Though it has not had a spring sports team for several years, Barbour County was listed in the AHSAA release on Thursday has having declared for softball. The AHSAA alignments are based off a school’s declaration to participate in a sport in the next year.
The AHSAA had not released the spring sports until Thursday because of its two-year private school competitive balance factor that could have resulted in a team moving up in a classification based off championship success in sports. However, the spring sports were cancelled because of the coronavirus and the AHSAA Central Board ruled late last month to use the formula based off only the first year of the two-year period.
No Wiregrass private school program was affected by the ruling and all of the spring private school sports stayed in the current classification.
The biggest change from the new alignment in spring sports from this past season was in boys soccer as New Brockton and Pike County — schools who picked up the sport in the last year — and Goshen, which picked it up two years ago, were assigned to a region. All three will play in Class 1A, Region 2 with Houston Academy, Montgomery Catholic, Providence Christian and Trinity.
Headland, which picked up boys soccer last year, was in a region this past season since it declared in time before the deadline. The Rams, as they did this year, will compete the next two years in Class 4A-5A, Area 3. Other teams in the area include Andalusia, Charles Henderson and Greenville.
Dale County, which had its first boys soccer team this past season, was not listed in Thursday’s release. Warrior athletic director Nicole Dutton, in speaking to the Dothan Eagle Thursday night, said the school will have boys soccer next year and wasn’t sure why the school was left off the list. She said she would contact the AHSAA to find out.
The AHSAA released the area/region/section alignments for the next two years in all of its spring sports on Thursday — baseball, softball, girls/boys soccer, girls/boys golf, girls/boys tennis and girls/boys track/field. The baseball and softball realignments involving Wiregrass teams were identical to the basketball areas released in the winter
Listed are the Wiregrass regions/areas in each spring sports based off Thursday’s AHSAA release.
Baseball/Softball
(Both are the same)
Class 7A, Area 3
Dothan
Enterprise
Jeff Davis
Prattville
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula
Opelika
Russell County
Valley
Class 5A, Area 4
Carroll
Headland
Rehobeth
Class 4A, Area 2
Ashford
Dale County
Geneva
Straughn
Class 3A, Area 3
Daleville
Houston Academy
Providence Christian
Slocomb
Wicksburg
Class 3A, Area 4
Goshen
New Brockton
Opp
Pike County
Class 2A, Area 2
Abbeville
Cottonwood
Geneva County
Houston County
Class 2A, Area 3
Ariton
Elba
G.W. Long
Zion Chapel
Class 1A, Area 2
Florala
Kinston
Pleasant Home
Samson
Class 1A, Area 6
Softball only
Barbour County
Central Hayneville
Loachapoka
Girls/Boys Soccer
Class 7A, Area 3
Dothan
Enterprise
Prattville
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula
Opelika
Russell County
Valley
Class 4A-5A
Andalusia
Carroll
Charles Henderson (Boys only)
Greenville (Boys only)
Headland (boys only)
Class 1A-3A
Goshen (Boys only)
Houston Academy
Montgomery Catholic
New Brockton
Pike County (Boys only)
Providence Christian
Trinity (Montgomery)
Tennis
Class 7A, Section 2
Auburn
Central-Phenix City
Dothan
Enterprise
Jeff Davis
Prattville
Smiths Station
Class 6A, Section 2
Carver (Montgomery)
Eufaula
R.E. Lee
Opelika
Park Crossing
Montgomery Academy
Trinity (Montgomery)
Valley
Class 4A-5A, Section 2
Andalusia
Brewbaker Tech
Carroll
Charles Henderson
LAMP
St. James
Booker T. Washington Magnet
Class 1A-3A, Section 1
Bayshore Christian
Bayside Academy
Cottage Hill Christian
Excel
Hillcrest (Evergreen)
Houston Academy
T.R. Miller
Opp
Providence Christian
St. Luke’s
Girls/Boys Golf
Class 7A, Section 2
Auburn
Central-Phenix City
Dothan
Enterprise
Jeff Davis
Prattville
Smiths Station
Girls/Boys Golf
Class 6A, Section 2
Baldwin County
Carver (Montgomery)
Citronelle
Eufaula
Gulf Shores
R.E. Lee
Blount
McGill-Toolen
Park Crossing
Robertsdale
Saraland
Spanish Fort
UMS-Wright
Girls Golf
Class 4A/5A, Section 1
Alabama Christian
Andalusia
Ashford
Charles Henderson
Dale County
Demopolis
Elberta
Faith Academy
Geneva
Headland
Jackson
LeFlore
Pike Road
Rehobeth
St. James
Satsuma
St. Michael Catholic
St. Paul’s
Straughn
Vigor
Boys Golf
Class 5A, Section 1
Andalusia
B.C. Rain
Brewbaker Tech
Charles Henderson
Demopolis
Elberta
Faith Academy
Headland
LeFlore
Pike Road
Rehobeth
Satsuma
UMS-Wright
Boys Golf
Class 4A, Section 1
Alabama Christian
Ashford
Dale County
Geneva
Jackson
W.S. Neal
Providence Christian
St. James
St. Michael Catholic
Vigor
Boys Golf
Class 3A, Section 1
Bayside Academy
Cottage Hill
Excel
Hillcrest (Evergreen)
Houston Academy
T.R. Miller
Mobile Christian
Monroe County
New Brockton
Opp
Slocomb
Thomasville
Wicksburg
Girls Golf
Class 1A-3A, Section 1
Bayside Academy
Cottage Hill
Excel
Geneva County
Highland Home
Hillcrest (Evergreen)
Houston Academy
Kinston
Leroy
Luverne
Millry
Mobile Christian
Monroe County
Montgomery Catholic
Opp
Orange Beach
Providence Christian
Samson
Slocomb
St. Luke’s
Montgomery Academy
Trinity (Montgomery)
Washington County
Boys Golf
Class 1A-2A, Section 1
Bayshore Christian
J.U. Blacksher
Brantley
Elba
Geneva County
Highland Home
Kinston
Leroy
Luverne
Millry
Orange Beach
Pleasant Home
Samson
St. Luke’s
Washington County
Outdoor Girls/Boys Track/Field
Class 7A, Section 2
Auburn
Central-Phenix City
Dothan
Enterprise
Jeff Davis
Prattville
Smiths Station
Class 6A, Section 1
Baldwin County
Carver (Montgomery)
Citronelle
Eufaula
Gulf Shores
Sidney Lanier
R.E. Lee
Blount
McGill-Toolen
Park Crossing
Robertsdale
Saraland
Spanish Fort
Stanhope Elmore
St. Paul’s
Class 5A, Section 1
Andalusia
B.C. Rain
Carroll
Charles Henderson
Demopolis
Elberta
Faith Academy
Greenville
Headland
LeFlore
Rehobeth
Satsuma
Selma
UMS-Wright
Class 4A, Section 1
Ashford
Dale County
Dallas County
Escambia County
Geneva
Jackson
W.S. Neal
St. Michael Catholic
Straughn
Vigor
Wilcox Central
Williamson
Class 3A, Section 1
Bayside Academy
Chickasaw
Cottage Hill
Excel
Flomaton
Hillcrest (Evergreen)
T.R. Miller
Mobile Christian
Monroe County
New Brockton
Opp
Slocomb
Thomasville
Class 3A, Section 2
Beulah
Childersburg
Dadeville
Daleville
Goshen
Houston Academy
Montgomery Catholic
Pike County
Prattville Christian
Providence Christian
Reeltown
Southside (Selma)
Montgomery Academy
Trinity (Montgomery)
Wicksburg
Class 2A, Section 1
Abbeville
J.U. Blacksher
Calhoun
Geneva County
Highland Home
Houston County
Luverne
Orange Beach
St. Luke’s
