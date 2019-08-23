Staff Reports
ENTERPRISE – The North Miami Beach (Fla.) Chargers lived up to their nickname, charging from behind for 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to stun Enterprise 34-31 in the debut of new head coach Rick Darlington on Friday night.
The winning touchdown came on a 1-yard run with 1:29 left in the game. The score came two plays after a 33-yard pass completion.
Enterprise moved down the field into the red zone on its final drive, but had a pass intercepted in the end zone with 26 seconds left.
The Wildcats led 23-6 at halftime and 31-12 after three quarters before North Miami turned the game around.
The night started out fantastic for the Wildcats.
Enterprise got on the scoreboard on the first play of the game as Mykel Johnson dashed in from 66 yards out and Josh McCray scored on a 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
North Miami then quickly scored with a little trickery on a double pass to make it 8-6. The try for a 2-point conversion was unsuccessful.
With 6:27 to play in the opening quarter, quarterback Jackson Darlington scored on an 8-yard run and also ran in the try for 2 to make it 16-6.
With 24 seconds to play in the opening quarter, Johnson scored from 22 yards out and Hunter Perry kicked through the PAT for a 23-6 advantage, where the score stood at halftime.
North Miami got back on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter on a 21-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone on a third-and-12 situation to make it 23-12. The try for 2 was stopped.
But with 39 seconds left in the third quarter, McCray intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards for an Enterprise touchdown. Johnson ran in the 2-point conversion to put the Wildcats up 31-12.
North Miami pulled within 31-20 early in the fourth quarter on a 43-yard touchdown run and 2-point pass conversion.
With 7:11 left, North Miami scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion to pull within 31-28 before pulling off the victory.
Dale County 34, Ariton 27: The Warriors overcame a 27-21 deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the last with 40 seconds left.
The two late scores came off an 88-yard touchdown pass on third down from Ethan Teal to Keion Jackson, which made it 28-27 Warriors, and the last one was an Alex Banks 4-yard touchdown run.
Ariton’s last series ended on downs.
Tra Marshall paced Dale County with 197 yards rushing on 22 carries with two TDs and Teal rushed for 111 on 10 carries with one score. Teal was also 5-of-10 passing for 148 yards and the long TD pass to Jackson, who caught three passes for 126 yards.
Defensively for the Warriors, Frank Hill was in on nine tackles, Jeffrey Lightner and Antoine Guerra six each and Marshall and Frank Carson five each.
For Ariton, Maddux Herring was 11-of-20 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and one TD. Cade Webb caught 119 yards off three receptions, including TD passes of 15 and 40 yards, and Hayes Floyd caught three passes for 54 yards with a 32-yard TD reception. Landon Thrash had five receptions for 55 yards.
Defensively, Blake Carroll was in on 11 tackles and Herring and Floyd had five each. Ethan Clark caused a fumble and Carroll recovered the fumble.
Headland 42, Straughn 14: Dre Newman threw three touchdowns and added a punt return for a score in the Rams win.
Newman threw a 79-yard and a 50-yard TD pass to Da’Tayzious Melton and an 8-yard TD pass to Tyler Danzey. He added a 55-yard punt return for a score.
Danzey had touchdown runs of 97-yard and 25 TD runs for the other scores.
The Rams failed on a two-point conversion on the first and the third TDs, but converted on the second TD via a run by Kareen Sailor. Newman scored the two-point conversion on two of the three second-half scores with the Rams failing on the other.
Providence Christian 42, New Brockton 13: Wise Gordon had three touchdown runs and Collins McClintock added two for Providence Christian in the Eagles’ 42-13 win over New Brockton.
The Eagles built a 21-0 lead on a 9-yard run by Grant Weatherford and runs of five and 66 yards by Gordon, who set the school career touchdown mark on his first score. He now has 38 for his career.
Touchdown runs of 13 and 22 yards by McClintock along with another 21-yard run by Gordon accounted for the other Eagle scores.
New Brockton scored on two touchdown passes from Kaden Cupp to Russell Weeks, one for seven yards in the second quarter and the other for 21 yards in the third quarter.
Michael Sullivan had an interception and Gus Goldsborough a fumble recovery for Providence.
Wakulla (Fla.) 35, Eufaula 16: Visiting Wakulla High of Crawfordville, Fla., used a ground game to wear down Eufaula in the second half and it picked off four passes en route to a 35-16 victory Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Wakulla more than doubled its offensive output from the first half in the final two periods, and took advantage of some busted coverages by Eufaula to pull away. The War Eagles completed just four passes, but those were for 120 yards by quarterback Jaylon Worsham, a Troy University commit.
The game was scoreless after one quarter and tied at 7-7 at the half. Eufaula was only down 21-14 inside the final six minutes but was unable to close the gap. Wakulla scored twice in a span of 25 seconds late to seal its win.
Eufaula quarterback Hess Horne was 23-of-37 passing for 198 yards, but he also had the four interceptions. Jay Stevenson had seven receptions for 81 yards. The Tigers only rushed for 63 yards. Wakulla rushed for 229 yards.
The Tigers are at home again next week as they play host to Beauregard, which was shutout 22-0 by Benjamin Russell Friday night.
Carroll 47, B.T. Washington 20: In Ozark, Carroll took a 20-6 halftime lead before putting away the visiting BT Washington Golden Eagles.
After a scoreless first quarter, freshman J’kwon Cooper blocked a BTW punt which was recovered by Carroll’s D’Angelo Fryer for the 6-0 lead. The extra point was no good.
After a mishandled snap on a punt by BTW, Carroll took over at the 5-yard line and Nate Ward scored on the next play for the 12-0 lead.
BTW cut the lead to 12-6 after a 17-yard touchdown pass.
Carroll quarterback Brandon Robinson answered with a 27-yard touchdown run. Carroll added a safety on a snap out of the end zone to make the halftime score 20-6.
Carroll dominated the second half.
Robinson scored on an 8-yard touchdown run while Mikell Griffin and David Minniefield followed with touchdown runs of 1 and 35 respectively. Chase Wolfe was good on all three extra points.
Vance Burke picked up a BTW fumble and returned it 5 yards for another Carroll touchdown to make the score 47-6.
BTW added two late touchdowns for the 47-20 final.
Geneva County 54, Samson 37: In Hartford, Emmanuel Henderson had a huge game offensively for the Bulldogs in the season-opening victory.
Henderson ran for 324 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries and also returned a punt 55 yards for a score.
Henderson had touchdown runs of 29, 53, 29, 14 and 99 yards.
Trey Williams had 96 yards rushing on 11 carries for the Bulldogs, which included a 23-yard TD run.
Quarterback Cole Saunders had 45 yards rushing on three carries and had an 8-yard touchdown run.
Saunders was 2-of-5 passing for six yards – both receptions were made by Keaton Enfinger.
Defensively for Geneva County, Cole Dean had two solo tackles and 10 assists, while Will Birdsong had four solo and six assists.
Daleville 38, Elba 28: In Daleville, Jalen White rushed for 281 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns in leading the Warhawks to the victory.
White scored on runs of 4, 56, 59 and 25 yards.
Peanut Bloodsaw scored on a 69-yard run for Daleville.
The score was tied 8-8 at halftime.
Elba got its first score on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jaquez Prince to Chrystile Caldwell to open its scoring.
Carson White scored on a 1-yard run and later threw a 10-yard scoring toss to Iverson Lane.
Collin Harrison scored on a 7-yard run for Elba.
