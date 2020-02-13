The Lakeside Chiefs trailed by nine with 4:12 to go in Thursday’s AISA Class AA state semifinal.
The Chiefs, though, stormed back, scoring the game’s final 13 points, while shutting down Edgewood to claim a 37-33 comeback win at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
With the win, Lakeside (16-6) advanced to the state championship game for the second time in three years. The Chiefs, who lost in the finals two years ago, play the winner of Thursday’s late game between Autauga Academy and Escambia Academy. Last year, Autauga edged Lakeside in the state semifinals, 43-42.
T.J. Smith keyed Thursday’s late win with three steals in the last 90 seconds and Jacari Richardson sealed the win with four free throws in the last minute.
Davantae Bowick led Lakeside with 14 points and Richardson added 10 points.
Chambers Academy boys 55, Abbeville Christian 50: The Generals were eliminated in the AISA Class A semifinals on Thursday.
Jackson Blalock led ACA with 23 points, while Dre Cobb scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds and Christian Davis had seven rebounds.
Southern Academy girls 56, Abbeville Christian 42: Analeigh Givens scored 12 for the Generals in the AISA Class A semifinals on Thursday.
Amiyah Govan added 10 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Anna Grace Blalock had nine points and 13 rebounds. Colette Blalock added nine points and Caroline Armstrong pulled down six rebounds.
