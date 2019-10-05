Northside Methodist led going to the fourth quarter, but Lee-Scott swept the lead away in the final quarter to take a 33-30 win over the Knights in a non-region AISA game at Northside’s home field at Ashford Academy’s Layton Field.
Lee-Scott (4-2) took an early lead on a 15-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter and the Warriors upped the lead to 13-0 on a 2-yard run.
The Knights (3-3) got on the scoreboard on an 8-yard run by Chase Swain and a 2-point conversion to pull within 13-8. Lee-Scott answered with a 58-yard touchdown run to make it a 21-8 advantage.
NMA got back on the scoreboard when Cason Eubanks connected with Kennard Miller on an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-14, which is where the score stood at halftime.
Eubanks scored on the second play of the second half on a 1-yard run and NMA converted the try for 2 to take a 22-21 lead. But Lee-Scott took back the lead on a 34-yard TD pass to lead 27-22 with 3:15 left in the third quarter.
Swain gave the Knights back the lead with a 1-yard run and a 2-point conversion made it 30-27 with 47 seconds left in the third. Lee-Scott then regained the lead on a 15-yard run in the final quarter to lead 33-30.
Pike Liberal Arts 54, Abbeville Christian 14: The Patriots exploded for 41 second-quarter points to overcome a 7-6 first-quarter deficit and roll to the win.
Drew Nelson threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns, both to Conner Cox, and Chip Faircloth rushed for 87 yards and two scores for Pike Lib (2-5). Davis Allen had a 75-yard kickoff return for a score and an 80-yard interception return for a TD. Parker Adams added a rushing TD for the Patriots.
Abbeville Christian (1-6) had a 6-yard touchdown run from Jackson Blalock and an 89-yard kickoff return from Davondre Cobb.
Crenshaw Christian 38, Lakeside School 0: The Chiefs fell to AISA No. 7 ranked Crenshaw Christian at Reeves Field.
The Chiefs fell to 1-4 with the loss. The Cougars, coached by former Pike County coach Wayne Grant, improved to 6-0.
Georgia
Terrell County (Ga.) 42, Seminole County 7: Boris Melton threw a 37-yard TD pass to Latin Cowarts for the Seminole County score as the Indians dropped to 3-3 overall, 3-2 in Region 1-A play.
Tyree Rainey rushed for 74 yards on six carries and Melton was 4-of-5 passing for 62 yards for Seminole County.
