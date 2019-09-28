Northside Methodist Academy overcame a big second-half rally by Wewahitchka to take the road victory, 38-36.
The Knights got out to an early 24-8 lead on two touchdowns by quarterback Cason Eubanks and one by tailback Chase Swain.
Northside led 30-16 at halftime, but the Gators scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to lead 36-30 before the Knights got back in the end zone to make it 38-36 with 5:01 left in the game.
Lakeside 38, Abbeville Christian 15: Slade Seaborn scored on runs of 41 and 61 yards and Jacari Richardson returned the second-half kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown as Lakeside handled Abbeville Christian.
It was the first win as a head coach for first-year Lakeside coach Josh McConnell.
It was also homecoming night for the Chiefs, who also got touchdowns from Auston Welsh and Willis Jackson. Stan Wilson added a 24-yard field goal.
Lakeside was penalized 15 times for 173 yards, while ACA had 11 penalties for 66 yards.
Seaborn finished with 152 yards on 11 carries for the Chiefs.
The Generals, who lost 4 of 6 fumbles, managed just 132 yards on 42 attempts, led by Chapman Watt with 59 yards.
Lee-Scott Academy 52, Pike Liberal Arts 21: The Warriors seized a 21-7 lead at the quarter and 35-7 at halftime in beating the Patriots.
Pike Lib (1-5) scored off a 38-yard Drew Nelson to Davis Allen pass and touchdowns of 28 and 20 yards by Chip Fairclotch, who finished with 132 yards on 14 carries. Nelson threw for 116 on 13-of-27 passing Allen catching three passes for 43 yards. Scott Taylor Renfroe converted all three extra point kicks. Nick O’Brien led the defense with 10 tackles.
The Patriots were hurt by five turnovers, including four fumbles.
Early County 48, Randolph-Clay 0: Ladarious Ceasar rushed for 194 yards on nine carries and scored on touchdown runs of 43, 3 and 35 yards for the Bobcats.
Braveon George opened the scoring on a 7-yard run. Asher White and Montravious George connected on the 2-point conversion.
Jakirren Davis scored on a 4-yard run and Alex Warr added the PAT kick. Warr also had a 40-yard field goal.
Victor Allen scored on a 32-yard run for the Bobcats’ final touchdown. Early County also got a team safety.
Defensively, Tyree McCoy had six solo tackles, two assists and caused a fumble. Jay Ealey has three tackles, which included one for loss. James Gilbert had three tackles, recovered a fumble and had one tackle for loss.
The Bobcats improved to 4-2 with the non-region win.
Chattahoochee County (Ga.) 30, Seminole County 0: The Indians dropped to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 1-A play with the home loss to Chattahoochee County (2-3, 2-2).
