Northside Methodist fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and never recovered in falling to the Wildcats, 35-8, at Layton Field in Ashford, the Knights' home field.
Northside Methodist trailed 21-0 at halftime and 35-2 after three quarters.
The Knights scored in the third quarter on a safety when Edgewood, at the 3-yard line, snapped the ball over the quarterback and out of the end zone. The other NMA score came in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard Cason Eubanks to Evan Johnson touchdown pass with four minutes left.
Southwest Georgia 50, Abbeville Christian 20: Ryan Ledford threw three touchdown passes, all to Jackson Blalock, in ACA’s loss to the visitors from Damascus, Ga.
The Generals led 14-6 early, but couldn’t sustain the advantage.
Pike Liberal Arts/Morgan suspended: Friday’s Pike Liberal Arts-Morgan Academy game in Selma was suspended by lightning and will resume Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Patriots were leading 3-0 with three minutes to go when play was halted. Scott Hunter Renfroe hit a 20-yard field goal for the Pike lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.