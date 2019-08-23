Northside Methodist vs Edgewood Academy

JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE Northside Methodist running back Chase Swain attempts to elud an Edgewood Academy defender during a game in Ashford on Friday night.

Northside Methodist fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and never recovered in falling to the Wildcats, 35-8, at Layton Field in Ashford, the Knights' home field.

Northside Methodist trailed 21-0 at halftime and 35-2 after three quarters.

The Knights scored in the third quarter on a safety when Edgewood, at the 3-yard line, snapped the ball over the quarterback and out of the end zone. The other NMA score came in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard Cason Eubanks to Evan Johnson touchdown pass with four minutes left.

Southwest Georgia 50, Abbeville Christian 20: Ryan Ledford threw three touchdown passes, all to Jackson Blalock, in ACA’s loss to the visitors from Damascus, Ga.

The Generals led 14-6 early, but couldn’t sustain the advantage.

Pike Liberal Arts/Morgan suspended: Friday’s Pike Liberal Arts-Morgan Academy game in Selma was suspended by lightning and will resume Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Patriots were leading 3-0 with three minutes to go when play was halted. Scott Hunter Renfroe hit a 20-yard field goal for the Pike lead.

