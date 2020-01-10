The severe threat of weather for Saturday has resulted in the postponement of all scheduled high school basketball activity involving Wiregrass programs.
Five match-ups – all that featured girls and boys games -- were scheduled and all were cancelled on Friday. Only one game has a reschedule date, but some others could be rescheduled if a date is available in the remaining three weeks of both teams’ schedules.
Games cancelled were Dothan at Abbeville, Eufaula at Central of Phenix City, Opp at Elba, Eastwood Christian at Abbeville Christian and Lakeside School at Tuscaloosa Academy.
The Eastwood Christian-Abbeville Christian game has been rescheduled for Monday night.
The Dothan boys, particularly, were hurt by the cancellation as it was their only scheduled game for this week. It now creates a 13-day layoff, provided a game isn’t picked up early next week. The Wolves last played on Saturday, Jan. 4 against Central of Phenix City and are not scheduled to play again until this Friday, Jan. 17 at Eufaula.
The Dothan girls don’t have as severe a layoff, having played a game this past Tuesday against Holmes County, Fla.
The five basketball match-ups were the only scheduled athletic events involving Wiregrass schools for Saturday. All four wrestling teams were off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.