After two seasons as head coach, Anthony Carter is out as Abbeville boys basketball coach.
Henry County Superintendent Chris Padget confirmed the move Monday afternoon.
“The board chose to non-renew him last Thursday as a teacher,” Padget said, referring to action at Henry County School Board meeting.
Carter was a physical education teacher at AHS.
Padget would not reveal why Carter was being let go and also refused to comment if the move was related to teaching or coaching.
“I can’t give any reason,” Padget said.
Carter guided the Yellow Jacket program to a 22-6 record and a regional tournament in his first season at the north Henry County school, but Abbeville fell to 14-10 this past season.
He was the third coach to lead the Yellow Jackets over five seasons since the retirement of Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame inductee, the late Moses Knight. O’Darries Bryant succeeded Knight and went 14-15 in one season before Emanuel Brown led the program to 48 wins over two seasons.
Carter came to Abbeville from New Brockton where he coached boys basketball four years and girls basketball for three seasons.
He taught at Carroll for 12 years prior to that, coaching on and off, serving several years as a head boys basketball coach and assisting Len Stanford with the girls program.
He began his career at Barbour County and was there for two years. He holds the distinction as the first head football coach at Barbour County after it came into existence in 2000.
