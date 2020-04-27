Even though the high school season was unfortunately shortened due to COVID-19, Rhonda Kirk wants to make sure a deserving senior softball player isn’t short-changed.
Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship will be given out for the third straight year and the amount has risen from $2,500 to $5,000 to a selected player from the Wiregrass.
“We don’t require them to use it on anything specific,” Kirk said of the scholarship money. “It can be for books, it can be move-in expenses, whatever. We hope they use it for something college-related.
“I’ve got more kids that have sent me information and applied for this scholarship than we’ve ever had.”
To apply, a player must write a 250-word essay explaining how the scholarship would help, have a recommendation from at least one coach and one teacher, include their current grade point average and register for an NCAA Clearinghouse ID. The application or any questions concerning the process should be emailed to rkirk@dothan.org. The deadline for entry is May 9.
A committee will then review the applications and a winner will be announced.
Statistics compiled during the season don’t come into play.
“It’s got a lot to do with community service and community involvement – all-around activities,” Kirk said. “You’ve got to be a softball player, but you’ve got to be involved with the community.”
The idea for the scholarship originated from several adult softball players who simply wanted to get back together for a reunion of sorts through a golf tournament.
“We played softball for 20-something years out there, and when you quit playing softball, you don’t see each other anymore like you used to,” Sid Morris said. “So we were talking about getting together and playing golf. Finally, I said, ‘Let’s just pick a weekend and all get together and do a golf tournament.’
“Rhonda wanted to be a part of it. She doesn’t do anything with golf, but she wanted to come out there.”
Turns out, the group decided to name the tournament after Kirk, who is the supervisor of the Westgate Softball Complex.
“We spent so many years out there with Rhonda playing softball,” Morris continued. “She does so much for the community and is always giving back. And she puts up with a lot in having to deal with grown men playing softball.”
It was Kirk who suggested the money raised from what was named the Rhonda’s Softball Family Golf Tournament be turned into a scholarship for a deserving high school softball player.
Janie Posey of Houston Academy won it the first year and Emily Boin of Wicksburg received it last year.
This year’s golf tournament was held March 14 at Dothan National Golf Club and was the biggest so far, thus the increase in the scholarship money.
“We had 92 players this year,” Morris said. “The first year we had 12 to 13 teams, and last year had 13 or 14. I put it out there in January this year, and by January 26 I had a waiting list.”
The winner of this year’s scholarship is expected to be named several weeks after the final applications are received. Kirk said in future years, the intent will be to recognize the winner during the Dothan Diamond Classic, which features 16 area teams in a five-day tournament with proceeds returned to the competing schools.
