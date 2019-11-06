The Wiregrass will have a lot of representatives at Saturday’s AHSAA State Cross Country Championships in Oakville as nine teams and 13 individuals qualified for this year meet.
Both the girls and boys teams from Enterprise, Dothan, Providence Christian and Zion Chapel qualified, as did the Houston Academy boys for the meet at the Oakville Indian Mounds.
In addition, seven girls and six boys qualified as individuals. They are Charles Henderson’s Rayvion Williams and Bryaira Wallace, Houston Academy’s Holley Hart and Lillie Pruitt, Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg and Elizabeth Bond and Kinston’s Claire McReynolds on the girls side and Charles Henderson’s Stephen Holbert, Headland’s Will Scott, Wicksburg’s Hagen Seymour and Tyler Saville, New Brockton’s Alex Garrison and Kinston’s Colby Tew on the boys side.
The qualifying teams finished in the top four in their respective section meets last Friday, while the individuals qualified by being among the top six finishers not on section rosters of the four qualifying teams.
Crim, Providence girls win: For the second straight year, Providence Christian’s Grace Crim won the Class 3A, Section 1 meet at the Loxley Municipal Park.
It was part of a team-winning effort as the Eagles, behind five finishers in the top seven scoring positions, blew away the field. PCS finished with 20 points, well ahead of runner-up Bayside Academy (50 points).
Crim, a junior, led the way, blazing a winning time of 20 minutes and 23.63, the third best time in PCS history. T.R. Miller’s Olivia Blackmon was runner-up at 20:51.87 and Houston Academy’s Holley Hart was third with a 21:37.56 time.
Providence runners dominated the fourth through 10 spots. Ellie Salter (21:53.07) and Millicent Talmadge (21:55.41) were fourth and fifth. Madelyn Patterson (21:59.50) was seventh and Anne Marie Blaxton (22:22.54) 10th. The four runners all had career-best times.
HA’s Smith edges PCS’ Suddarth: Houston Academy junior Gunnar Smith and Providence Christian senior Clay Suddarth had a race to remember Friday as the two finished 1-2 by less than a second in the Class 3A, Section 1 boys meet on the Loxley course.
Smith edged out Suddarth at the line, earning a 17:18.09 time to the Eagle standout’s 17:18.50 mark. Suddarth’s time was a career best and the fourth-best time in PCS history.
The Eagles, though, had the edge in the team standings, finishing third by two points over the fourth-place Raiders, 74-76. The difference came when Providence’s fifth-place finisher, Henry Paul Blaxton, finished five scoring points ahead of HA’s fifth runner. Both teams qualified for state.
Finishing behind Suddarth for PCS were Robert Woodall (9th place, 18:07.67), Greyson Lifto (20th, career-best 18:55.00), Nathan Nicholls (26th, career-best 19:21.60), Blaxton (29th, career-best 19:33.39), James Glass (31st, career-best19:36.94), Banks Folger (39th, career-best 20:12.75) and Aidan Benefield (44th, 20:36.08).
Finishing behind Smith for HA were Alex Converse (11th place, 18:15.38), JC Peacock (15th, 18:30.46), Zeid Yunis (27th, 19:27.23), Sam Middleton (37th, 20:04.29), Alex Nolin (41st, 20:231.56), Paul Converse (45th, 20:36.59) and Alex Middleton (46th, 20:45.46).
Dothan teams finish runner-up: Both the Dothan girls and boys claimed second place behind Opelika at the Class 6A, Section 2 meet in Auburn.
Leading the Dothan girls were Jadalie Medeiros (4th place, 23:42.80) and Kate Smith (5th, 24:25.00). Jami Diaz (24:34.50) was seventh, Macy Benton (25:32.40) 10th and Shakala Marcel (career-best 29:30.80) 14th for DHS.
The Wolves’ boys team was paced by Trevor Shaw (19:34.70), who finished fourth with a 19:34.80 time. Ethan Johnston (20:09.30), Jonathan Medeiros (20:23.00), Robert Wynn (21:02.40) and Christopher Lindsey (21:10.70) finished seventh through 10th.
Enterprise teams finish third: Both the Enterprise girls and boys team finished in third place at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet in Auburn.
Leading the Wildcat girls were Stella Retherford (21.47.00), Natalie Warner (21:59.50) and Kayleigh Riordan (22:18.90), who finished 13th, 15th and 18th at the race. Evelyn Holmes-Smith (21st, 22:48.60), Emma McCrea (24th, 23:04.90) and Mirna Thompson (25th, 23:08.20) were the next EHS finishers.
On the boys side, Tyler Rathburn (17:23.40) led Enterprise with an 11th-place finish. Henry Templin (17th, 18:18.20), Brett Tessay (21st, 18:25.80), Rajon Dahale (22nd, 18:27.50) and Ben de Hoyos (23rd, 18:31.50) were the other top Wildcat runners.
Zion Chapel teams take fourth: Both the Zion Chapel girls and boys team finished fourth to earn the final team-qualifying spot of Class 1A/2A, Section 1 at the AUM Trails.
The Rebel girls were led by Ashleigh Adkison (career-best 24:55.33) and Landra Free (26:16.23), who finished eighth and 10th at the race. Janna Miles (23rd, 28:39.12), Kate Lucero (28th, career-best 30:42.19) and Victoria Flowers (31st, 31:17.47) were the other top runners for Zion Chapel.
On the boys side, Justin Porterfield (19:15.83) led the Rebels, earning fourth place. Other top Zion Chapel runners were Eric Dennis (20th, 21:53.34), Adam Staver (27th, 22:26.57), Korin Jacobs (29th, 22:31.87) and Stetson Adcock (43rd, 24:03.22).
HA’s Hart, Pruitt qualify: Houston Academy’s Holley Hart and Lillie Pruitt qualified for state in Class 3A girls after finishing among the top six individuals not on the top four teams.
Hart, who finished third with a 21:37.56 time, was the top individual and Pruitt earned the sixth and final spot with a time of 24:44.15, good for 30th overall at the race.
Four from Wicksburg qualify: Also qualifying at the 3A, Section 1 were Wicksburg girls Kelsey Ellenburg and Elizabeth Bond and Panther boys Hagen Seymour and Tyler Saville. Ellenburg (21:57.60) and Bond (career-best 22:13.47) finished sixth and eighth, respectively, in the girls race. Seymour (19:16.45) and Saville (19:21.06) finished back-to-back in 24th and 25th in the boys race. Ellenburg’s time is the second best in Wicksburg girls history, only 0.28 off her record set two weeks ago.
Headland's Scott returns to state race: Headland’s Will Scott qualified for the state meet for the fourth consecutive season after finishing the Class 4A, Section 1 meet at the AUM Trails in 13th place. Scott, a senior, had a time of 19:00.31, more than 46 seconds better than his time at last year’s section race.
Williams qualifies for third year: Charles Henderson’s Rayvion Williams qualified for state as an individual for the third straight year. She finished fourth (22:35.22) at the Class 5A, Section 1 meet in Mobile Saturday. Teammate Bryaira Wallace (10th, 24:08.00) along with Trojan boys runner Stephen Holbert (27th, 21:31.50) also qualified at the meet.
Other qualifiers: Also qualifying for state were New Brockton’s Alex Garrison (11th place, 21:00.19) and Kinston’s Colby Tew (15th, 21:35.74) in Class 1A-2A boys and Claire McReynolds (6th place, 24:39.40) in 1A-2A girls. McReynolds, a freshman, qualified as an individual for the second straight year.
