Ariton and G.W. Long both fell on the road in Class 2A state quarterfinals games Friday, preventing a potential Dale County semifinal showdown between the two programs.
Leroy scored a late touchdown with 2:26 left and intercepted a late Ariton pass in the final minute to finish off the Purple Cats 35-24, while Reeltown scored three second-half touchdowns in beating Long 41-22.
Both Ariton and Long finished with 10-3 records.
Leroy (11-2) visits Reeltown (12-1) for the semifinal match-up next week.
Leroy 35, Ariton 24: The Purple Cats couldn’t contain Leroy junior standout running back Kelston Fikes, who earned 214 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
Ariton fell behind early and kept staying close, but could never take the lead against the Bears, who scored the game’s first touchdown.
A Jared Romero field goal cut the deficit to 7-3 near the end of the first quarter, but Fikes scored on a 76-yard run to make it 14-3.
Ariton cut the margin to 14-10, but a Fikes 17-yard TD run with 12 seconds left in the half pushed Leroy up 21-10.
The Purple Cats closed the gap to 21-17 early in the third, but Leroy scored again to build the margin back to 11.
Ariton, for the fourth time cut the margin back to four, this time at 28-24, but Leroy quarterback Kade Moseley scored on a 32-yard run with 2:26 left to help the Bears seal the win.
Ariton finished with 344 yards of offense, including 215 passing from Maddux Herring, who was 12-of-17 with one touchdown. Landon Thrash had six receptions for 68 yards and caught the TD pass.
Herring also rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries and Blake Carroll had 40 yards off six carries with two touchdowns.
Defensively, Zack Ward was in on 16 tackles, one for a loss. Tommy Oliver had 15 tackles with two tackles for a loss and Carroll was in on 12 tackles.
Reeltown 41, G.W. Long 22: After falling behind 6-0 on the opening drive, G.W. Long quickly battled back and took the lead when Trevor Morris scored from 4 yards out and the Rebels converted the PAT kick for a 7-6 lead with 4:11 to play in the first quarter.
Morris had a 31-yard kickoff return just inside Reeltown territory to set up the scoring drive.
Late in the quarter, Morris picked up a fumble and returned it to the Reeltown 8, but G.W. Long couldn’t punch it in and turned it over on downs at the 4.
The Rebels led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Reeltown’s Cameron Faison busted loose on a 70-yard run. An ensuing successful two-point conversion pass made it 14-7 with 10:11 to go in the second quarter.
Long cut the deficit to 14-10 on a 29-yard Tanner Patton field goal with 4:08 to go in the half.
Reeltown’s Iverson Hooks scored on a 10-yard run with 31.8 seconds before the half, but G.W. Long for the second time blocked the extra point, leaving it 20-10 at halftime.
A 19-yard touchdown run by Scooter Brooks and a Hooks to Faison TD pass put Reeltown up 34-10 with 8:45 to go in the game.
Long, though, kept battling as Dillon Caraway scored off runs of 9 and 25 yards down the stretch. A 43-yard run by Caraway set up the first score.
However, Faison scored on a 50-yard in between the two Caraway scores to help give Reeltown breathing room.
