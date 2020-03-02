Ariton scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to overcome a 5-2 deficit and defeat Houston Academy 6-5 at Thad Dansby Field in Ariton.
After a ground out, Landon Thrash was hit by a pitch and Jay Cook drew a walk before Jackson Blair belted a three-run homer to tie the game. Gage Cumbie reached on an error and Maddux Herring earned a single to move Cumbie to second.
Payne Griffin flied out to center, but Cumbie moved to third and Herring to second. Nash Evans then hit a grounder, which was misplayed by the second baseman, allowing Cumbie to score the game-winning run.
Ariton finished with just five hits with Blair’s three-run homer the big blow. Jackson Baker added a solo homer.
For Houston Academy, Tucker Jackson was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Sheldon Ott belted a two-run homer. Hughes Dean had a RBI double. Joel Beauchamp also had a double.
Thrash went all seven innings and picked up the win for Ariton, scattering six hits. He allowed five runs, only two earned, while striking out six and walking one.
Geneva 11, Cottonwood 1: Aubrey Jenkins allowed only four hits and one run, while striking out 12 and not walking a batter in picking up the win.
Trent Spann led Geneva (4-4) offensively, going 2-for-3. Jenkins had a single with two RBIs, Kahari McReynolds had a single and RBI. Timothy McReynolds went 1-for-1 with two walks and three stolen bases.
For Cottonwood, Anthony Anderson was 2-for-3 and Allen Jones had a hit and RBI.
G.W. Long 8, Eufaula 5: At the Southeast Invitational in Skipperville, Blayne McDaniel was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and striking out six in 6 1/3 innings with Jackson Chancey earning a save with two strikeouts for the final two outs.
Offensively for G.W. Long, Harrison Gray had a three-run double, Jonny Robinson a two-run double and Carson Dunlap a two-run single. Aaron Trawick added a RBI.
Ethan Black had two single with a RBI and Brooks Weeks had a RBI double for Eufaula. Richard Birch Cochran added a RBI single.
Eufaula 6, Brantley 2: The Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and take the win over Brantley in the Southeast Alabama Invitational in Skipperville.
After a ground out to open the inning, Trip Swain singled and Richard Birch Cochran tripled home Swain to put EHS up 3-2. Brayden Price squeezed Cochran home on a bunt single and Hess Horne’s double brought Price home. After a single by Ethan Black, Horne scored during an error in left field after Black’s hit.
Brantley put two runners on base in the seventh off an error and a single, but Horne got a strikeout and pop out to end the game and preserve the win for Eufaula (6-2).
Horne went all seven innings, striking out 10 and scattering six hits off two runs. He didn’t walk a batter.
Offensively, Horne and Black both had two hits each. Horne and Brooks both had a double and Cochran had a triple.
For Brantley, Adam Carlisle and Dalton Daniels both hit solo home runs to account for the two Bulldog runs. Daniels added a double, giving him two hits in the game.
Goshen 14, Daleville 0: Peyton Stamey pitched a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and only one walk, leading Goshen in a 14-0 win over Daleville Monday.
Offensively, the Eagles were led by Bryan Galloway, Caleb Gamble, Stamey and Mason Calhoun with two hits each. Galloway belted a homer and drove in two runs and Calhoun had a double and triple for his two hits and also drove in two runs. Gamble drove in three runs.
McGwire Stanley earned a double and drove in two runs, while Jeff Warrick had a single and RBI and both Carson Williams and Bryce Williams had a RBI each.
New Brockton 9, Elba 4: Elba fell to New Brockton 9-4. The Tigers were led offensively by John Martin Wilson, who was 2-for-4 with a double. Paxton Wise and Chanler Coppage were both 1-for-3 with Wise earning a double.
Emmanuel Christian 15, Wiregrass Kings 0: Hunter Lynch pitched a four-inning, three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and four walks on the mound and had two hits, one a double, with four runs batted in on offense to lead the Warrior win.
Tylon Frazier, Cale Mixon and Conner Kirkland all had two hits each with Mixon and Kirkland driving in one run each. Jake Hamilton had a single and drove in two runs and Caleb McGahee had a hit and RBI. Ethan Hand also drove in a run for ECS.
Jordan Johnson, Caleb Miller and Bryson Treadaway had a single each for the Kings.
JV Baseball
Opp 5-8, Headland 6-3: Opp split a doubleheader with Headland, losing the opening game 6-5 and winning the second game 8-3.
In the opener, Opp lead 5-4, but a throwing error in the bottom of the fifth helped Headland score two runs and take the win. Opp was led by Will Spurlin, who was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Walt Spurlin was 1-for-2 with a RBI and also pitched three innings with seven strikeouts.
In the second game, a six-run fifth inning helped Opp overcome a 2-1 deficit and earn the win.
Robbie Gafford was 2-for-32 with two doubles and two RBIs. Nelson Hall was 2-for-3 and Colby Ballard 1-for-3 with three runs batted in.
Jordan Jacobs was the winning pitcher, going 2 1/3 innings. Ballard pitched the other 2 2/3. Both had three strikeouts.
New Brockton 16, Elba 0: Caden Grogg, Brady Johnson and JT Coleman had a single each to account for Elba’s three hits in the shutout loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.