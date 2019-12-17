Dothan, Headland, Geneva, Daleville, New Brockton, Goshen and Elba are moving on up.
Barbour County and Samson are moving down with the Jaguars getting a brutal football region of travel.
Those were just some of the changes for Wiregrass high school athletic programs following the latest AHSAA reclassification released Tuesday morning by the association and approved by the AHSAA Central Board.
Several other schools, including Eufaula, Charles Henderson, Rehobeth and Slocomb, stayed in the same classifications despite coming close to a change.
In addition, several football teams got moved to a non-Wiregrass region, including Pike County, Goshen and Barbour County.
The AHSAA also released the region alignments for football, the area alignments for volleyball and sections for cross country and swimming on Tuesday.
The association will release winter sports alignments of basketball and wrestling in March after the winter seasons are completed and the spring sports following the conclusion of those sports in May. Those will be released after the private school competitive balance factor, instituted two years ago and assessed against private schools which have a high level of championship success, is determined in those sports.
The newest reclassification period announced Tuesday covers the next two academic years, starting next fall.
The reclassification, for the first time, counted average daily enrollment figures from classes 9-11 instead of 10th through 12th grades as done previously. The new format eliminates the 12th-grade class that graduates prior to the realignment taking effect.
Dothan’s Northside Methodist Academy, which last month announced plans to join the AHSAA, was not listed in the reclassification since all of the paperwork has not been completed and the AHSAA Central Board has not approved its membership.
Moving upward
Dothan, as expected following this year’s merger of Dothan and Northview, moved up from Class 6A to the biggest classification of Class 7A. Dothan is now the fifth-largest school in the state with an average daily enrollment of 1,733.15 in current classes nine through 11th grade, sliding right above fellow Wiregrass school, Enterprise (1,611.85).
The Wolves were placed in Class 6A, Region 2 for football and have Auburn, Central of Phenix City, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Prattville and Smiths Station as region foes. It is the same region as last year with the exception of R.E. Lee sliding down to Class 6A and Dothan moving in.
Headland, after two years in Class 4A, moved back up to Class 5A. The Rams were placed in Region 2, which will welcome three new teams. Andalusia and Pike Road also join the group. Carroll, Charles Henderson, Greenville and Rehobeth are region holdovers.
Geneva, meanwhile, is back up to Class 4A for the first time since 2005 with a 288.40 daily average, an increase of nearly 50 from 2018 (239.45). The Panthers were placed in a football region with Wiregrass programs Ashford and Dale County, nearby Straughn from Covington County, plus Alabama Christian, St. James, Bullock County and Booker T. Washington of Tuskegee.
Class 3A had several changes as Daleville, New Brockton and Goshen moved up. Daleville and New Brockton were placed in Wiregrass-friendly Region 2 with Houston Academy, Opp, Providence Christian, Slocomb and Wicksburg. Goshen, the fifth-smallest 3A school, was shifted to Region 4, as was fellow Wiregrass program Pike County with Beulah, Dadeville, Montgomery Catholic, Reeltown, Childersburg and Trinity.
Elba returns to Class 2A after a two-year stint in Class 1A. The school is the third-smallest 2A with a 145.05 daily attendance average, two more students than the largest 1A of 143.10.
The Tigers were placed in 2A, Region 2, which consists of all Wiregrass programs – Abbeville, Ariton, Cottonwood, Geneva County, Houston County, G.W. Long and Zion Chapel. Zion Chapel was moved from Region 3 to Region 2 to give the region eight teams.
Dropping down
Samson and Barbour County moved down from Class 2A to Class 1A and got different football region assignments.
Samson was placed in Region 1 with Brantley, Florala, Georgiana, Kinston, McKenzie, Pleasant Home and Red Level.
Barbour County was shifted to Region 4. The Clayton school is geographically alone in Class 1A in the northern part of the Wiregrass, more than 60 miles from the nearest 1A school in the state, which is Notasulga in Macon County (62 miles) near Auburn. Loachapoka, in Lee County at 67 miles away, is near Notasulga.
Barbour County will also face region teams above Montgomery in Autaugaville (100 miles away), Verbena (106), Billingsley (114) and Maplesville (129). Overall, the region features 678 miles of distance from the Barbour County campus.
The nearest other region was the one that featured Brantley (65 miles), Samson (72), Kinston (73), Florala (93), Red Level (98), Georgiana (101), Pleasant Home (105) and McKenzie (108).
Staying put
Several schools stayed in their current classification despite coming close to a move.
Eufaula, the Wiregrass’ third biggest program, stayed in Class 6A by an average of nearly eight students. The school counted a 574.25 daily average, making it the third-smallest 6A. The largest 5A was Ramsay (566.70). Eufaula is now the Wiregrass’ lone Class 6A program.
Charles Henderson, which lost nearly 92 students from its average daily enrollment figure over two years (479 in 2018 to 387.40 this year), stayed in Class 5A by an average of 15 students. Rehobeth, which has been growing in recent years, stayed 5A by an average of eight students. The Houston County program had a 561.65 average with the lowest 6A at 569.45.
Slocomb barely avoided bumping up out of Class 3A – by an average of two students. The RedTops are the third-largest 3A program with a 281.90 average and the smallest 4A, Gordo, has 283.90.
Volleyball changes
Providence Christian, the 4A runner-up the last two years, and Headland both moved up to Class 5A, giving the Wiregrass five 5A programs.
The five were split into two areas with Providence and Headland joining Carroll and Rehobeth in Area 3, while Charles Henderson moved to Area 4 with Andalusia and Greenville.
Dothan moved up to Class 7A and was placed in a region with Enterprise, Jeff Davis and Prattville.
Eufaula has three new foes in 6A, Area 3 in Opelika, Russell County and Valley.
In Class 4A, Geneva’s move up puts them in with Ashford, Dale County and Straughn in Area 2.
In Class 3A, Daleville moved into Area 3 with Houston Academy, Slocomb and Wicksburg, while Goshen and New Brockton join Area 4 with Opp and Pike County.
In Class 2A, the Wiregrass has two areas with changes. Abbeville shifted to Area 2 with Cottonwood, Geneva County and Houston County, while Elba and Zion Chapel join Area 3 with Ariton and G.W. Long.
In Class 1A, Samson joins Area 2 with Florala, Kinston and Pleasant Home, while Barbour County was assigned Area 3 with Brantley, McKenzie and Red Level.
