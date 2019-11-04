ASHFORD – Madison Brown and Darian Bell sat side-by-side as each signed a scholarship to Wallace College with family and coaches surrounding them.
It was a common sight to see the two Ashford softball standouts together. Brown plays center field and Bell plays left field. More significant is their friendship.
“Maddie’s my best friend, so to go from playing together in high school to going to college to play on the next level with your best friend – that just means a lot,” said Bell, who also plays third base at times.
“I’m probably more comfortable in left field. I’m out there with Maddie, because she plays center, and so we’re all the time talking out there.”
They do so much more than talk.
The speedy Brown hit for a .586 average as a junior last season and stole 23 bases. Bell, a slugger at the plate, hit for a .434 average with five home runs and 42 RBIs.
“Darian is a power hitter at the high school level and I think that will transition to the college level,” Wallace coach David Russo said. “Maddie is a really good outfielder with a lot of speed – a slapper (hitter) from the left side. I think they’re both going to be key contributors to our program.”
Brown indicated Wallace being close to home along with having a good bond with the coaches weighed heavily into her decision. Going there with Bell was just as important.
“It’s such a great opportunity to play with a best friend, but also my teammate,” Brown said. “I also want to thank the Lord for this opportunity, because it’s very important to me.
“I’m so honored to play for a school that’s close to home and to go to the next level.”
Ashford head coach Danielle Helms makes note of Brown’s leadership qualities.
“She’s always the first one to arrive and the last one to leave,” Helms said. “She always has a positive word for the girls. Even if she’s having a down day, she always knows how to rally the girls and show them the right way to be a leader on and off the field.”
Helms is thankful she’ll have the two for another season before they take off for the next level.
“They play beside each other a lot and I never have to worry when a ball goes on that side of the field,” Helms said. “It’s going to be caught by one of them.”
Helms said having two players moving on to the next level is a good reflection not only on the program, but the parents of the players.
“It really does show what great kids we have here and what great parents they have,” Helms said. “They have a dedication to the game and a dedication to the school and always give their best.
“It is really important to see that you can be the hardest hitter or you can be one of the smallest and fastest runners – no matter what, if you work hard and have the dedication, there is a place for you to play at the next level.”
