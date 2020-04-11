Ashford’s Deshontae Kirkland and Caleb Smith were teammates in the Yellow Jackets offensive backfield the last two years.
Come Oct. 24 this fall, the two will be on opposite sidelines — Kirkland with Brevard (N.C.) College and Smith with Huntingdon College.
The two Ashford football players signed papers to play at their respective school this past week. Kirkland inked with Brevard on Monday, while Smith signed on Wednesday to play at Huntingdon College.
The two Division III programs are scheduled to face each other in Montgomery in October.
“I told him that we would beat them,” Smith said of a conversation between the two about the game. “He said, ‘Alright we will see.’ That will be a fun game for us.”
Both are projected as offensive players so a potential head-to-head match-up won’t happen in the game, but Smith still feels it will be a special moment for the two.
“It is still cool I get to play against somebody I know. He was in the backfield with me every single play. It will be good to shake his hands before and after the game and see what is going on with him.”
Kirkland, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder, was an all-purpose player at Ashford who played mostly running back, but also some at quarterback, receiver and defensive back. This past season, he rushed for 1,019 yards and 13 touchdowns, caught 11 passes for 67 yards and threw seven TD passes with only one interception. He played mostly quarterback his junior year and rushed for 913 yards with nine TDs and threw for 855 yards with 11 TDs.
“It is a dream come true,” Kirkland said of signing. “It is all I wanted my whole life, no matter where I went. It is just a dream come true.”
The Yellow Jacket senior was connected with the North Carolina program through Ashford assistant coach Reginald Melton.
“My coach, Reginald Melton, went to school with the wide receiver coach at Brevard when he was in college and he got me in touch with them after my football season ended,” Kirkland said. “They have been in love with me ever since seeing film on me and when I went up there I fell in love with the school.”
Smith, a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder, played only two years of high school football after not playing since his eighth-grade year as a lineman. Weighing 225 pounds prior to his junior year, he was the scout team quarterback and worked his way into the lineup as injuries mounted and coaches wanted to move Kirkland around. After losing nearly 40 pounds, Smith started at quarterback this year and threw for 1,253 yards and 13 TDs with just five interceptions.
“It is a blessing,” Smith said of signing.
Smith said the idea of playing college football two years ago wasn’t on his radar.
“That wasn’t in my mind,” Smith said. “I was just focused on just winning the spot. I had a great team around me my first year as I had a bunch of seniors who taught me a lot of stuff and it helped me progress faster than I would have if I didn’t play that year.
“I never actually had the confidence to play because I was always like a bigger kid. Then my junior year came around and I kind of stepped up to the plate, started working out more and losing weight and getting faster. They saw I was working hard and they gave me an opportunity to start and I think I made the most of it.”
He was dedicated to losing weight to become a more mobile quarterback. That dedication paid off for the two-sport athlete, who also played baseball for the Yellow Jackets.
“I started running a lot more and did a lot more squats,” Smith said. “My legs are still weak, but the running helped me drop weight. I dropped about 20 pounds in baseball season and coming toward the summer my senior year I lost another 15.”
Kirkland said he was impressed with how Brevard has turned its program around in the last few years. He also enjoyed his visit to the North Carolina campus.
“They have a good thing going. They went 8-2 last year and won their bowl game (the Scotty Whitelaw Bowl) — they won their bowl game in Pittsburgh and they said it was real cold,” Kirkland said, who also noted the Tornados were 1-9 and 2-8 in the two years prior.
“They have nice people all around campus. Everybody is working, meaning business, but they welcome you right in. They treat you like you are at home. It was nice. It was an all-around good environment at Brevard.”
In going to Brevard, Kirkland will likely stay at his main position of running back.
“They have me at the running back role which is what I had played my whole life until high school before they introduced me to quarterback and defensive back,” Kirkland said. “Running back is my first love.”
Kirkland said his best ability as a running back is to “make people miss. You can’t tackle me in a phone booth.”
As for next season, Kirkland said he has been told he has a shot at playing time.
“Coach (Bill Khayat) said they are looking forward to a lot of playing time (for me) if I do the work I need to do and basically grind to where I need to be in that offense,” Kirkland said.
Smith, meanwhile, expects his first year at Huntingdon to be more of a developmental stage because of his relative inexperience at quarterback.
“I talked to the coaches and they said I would have a good chance being in the race to start this year, but I feel this first year will be more of learning and getting some more muscle (on my body),” Smith said.
He added, “There is plenty to learn and work on, but I feel Huntingdon will help me do that.”
Still, he feels he already has a good base of talent to build off.
“I feel like I read a defense pretty well,” Smith said. “I feel I have a really strong arm and my timing (on passes) is good you could say.”
When he visited the Montgomery school, Smith left impressed with the Hawks coaches and the campus.
“It seems like a great program,” Smith said. “They made it to the playoffs four of the last five years. I love all the coaches there. The campus is great and the facilities are great. There is nothing really negative that I could think of.”
Ashford head coach Chris Littleton said the two players played a key role for the Yellow Jackets.
“Both are good leaders,” Littleton said. “Both set good examples for their teammates. Both are well respected by their teammates. Both have a high ceiling.
“Deshontae was a huge part of our offense, a huge play-maker. You wanted the ball in his hands at crunch time because he was going to make a play.
“Caleb’s strength is getting the ball out quick. That is the first thing our quarterback coach (Brent) Maloy noticed first when he was on the scout team — he was good at getting the ball out quick under pressure and was good on pre-snap reads.
“He reads the defense well and has a great understanding of the offense. He always asked the right questions and had the right answers when you asked him why he did something (on the field).”
