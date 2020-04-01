Despite being the state Class 3A Player of the Year, Pike County’s Andres Burney was shut out of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s boys five-member Super All-State team.
The five players chosen by ASWA members were Mountain Brook’s Colby Jones, Pinson Valley’s Kam Woods, Lee Montgomery’s Duke Miles, Fairfield’s Reginald Perry and Calhoun’s J.D. Davison.
All but Davison are seniors who competed on teams in Class 5A, 6A and 7A and played for Alabama in the state’s 117-98 all-star game win over Mississippi last month. Davison, a junior considered one of the state’s most coveted college prospects, was not eligible for the all-star game as a non-senior.
Four of the five Super players were state players of the year winners – Jones in Class 7A, Woods in 6A, Perry in 5A and Davison in 2A. Lee of Montgomery’s Miles finished behind Jones in 7A.
Four of the five players led their team to the state championship game with three winning – Lee’s Miles in 7A, Fairfield’s Perry in 5A and Calhoun’s Davison in 2A. Jones led his Mountain Brook team to the finals before losing to Miles and Lee.
Both Woods and Davison finished the season averaging better than 30 points a game with Woods, who hit 147 3-pointers during the season, earning 38.1 per contest. He also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 steals a game. Davison averaged 30.4 points along with 12.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest.
Mountain Brook’s Jones, a Xavier signee, averaged 25.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the 7A runner-up Spartans, while Fairfield’s Perry averaged 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game. Lee’s Miles, a North Alabama signee, averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists, while also earning more than 100 steals on the season for the state champion Generals.
One of the five players will be named the state's Mr. Basketball, the highest player honor in the state. The announcement of the winner will come Saturday night on newspaper websites.
Pike County’s Burney, a 6-foot-8 senior center and the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year, led the Bulldogs to the Class 3A state title and a 24-6 record. He averaged 25.9 points, 16.4 rebounds, 7.0 blocks, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals a game.
