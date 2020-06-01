They were just simple stretching and running exercises or light weight lifting.
At the same time, they were much more than just simple exercises and weight lifting.
After 75 days — sometimes frustrating and sometimes lonely days — high school football players and coaches in the state of Alabama felt relief, excitement and enjoyment at being back together and participating in their sport Monday despite mostly doing simple exercises.
In the first approved Alabama High School Athletic Association event since the COVID-19 shut down of all athletics, including all practices and games, and shut down of all state schools on March 18, high school teams were back on campus Monday for workouts.
“It was just good to be back, to be honest with you,” said Dale County head coach Don Moore in a sentiment shared by most coaches and players Monday of a return after 75 days away from any sports or school activity.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and the AHSAA announced the re-opening of schools and the opportunity to return to athletic practices on May 21, allowing both to resume on Monday.
A handful of Wiregrass AHSAA football teams took advantage to hold workouts on Monday and several others plan to start on Tuesday. Some prefer to wait until next Monday, June 8, a date that was originally targeted on May 14 by state officials before deciding on May 21 to bump the time frame up a week.
Among the area teams back on the field and in the weight room Monday were Enterprise, Eufaula, Ashford, Dale County, Abbeville and Northside Methodist.
Most teams took a light approach to workouts, knowing some players likely couldn’t or didn’t work out physically much during the two and half months of the shutdown. Most of the workouts didn’t feature any football-related activity or any helmets and pads.
All of the workouts featured six-feet social distancing and other suggested guidelines from the AHSAA, including wiping off and disinfecting equipment. The majority of teams worked out early in the morning to avoid the hot weather, though one had an evening workout.
For players and coaches, returning to workouts was a soothing tonic after 75 days away.
“This feels so good,” Northside Methodist senior wide receiver Luca Mancil said. “It was getting so boring honestly with nothing to do (at home).”
Jay Solomon, a senior offensive and defensive lineman at Northside Methodist, was also happy to return to campus as much to see teammates and friends he hadn’t seen since mid-March.
“I missed this a lot and I missed being with my friends,” Solomon said.
The players’ reaction to returning didn’t go unnoticed by coaches.
“You could tell they were missing football,” Moore said. “They were asking when we were going to get back to doing football stuff besides just working out and running. Towards the end, they were enjoying it and were enjoying being around each other.”
The coaches were equally happy to see the players.
“I never thought I would be as happy to see some of these guys’ faces as I was today,” Northside Methodist coach Jason Hurst said.
The workouts, per AHSAA regulations, were not mandatory. AHSAA officials also expressed that parents didn’t have to allow their sons to be part of a workout if they still had concerns about the coronavirus.
However, Hurst, Moore and Eufaula head coach Ed Rigby didn’t report many absences on Monday.
“There was possibly one or two who wanted to be extra cautious and I can understand that,” Dale County’s Moore said who had about 40 players report. “We expect to see those kids soon once they hear from other players that it is safe.”
Northside Methodist had 43 players, grades 9-12, at an early-morning workout on its north Dothan campus.
“We had some guys working, we had some guys on beach vacation here or there (with families) and couple had a baseball game, but nobody reached out to me and said they didn’t feel comfortable coming back,” Hurst said.
Eufaula’s Rigby said the Tigers had 100 percent participation and even gained a few players who were planning to try out during spring practice, but couldn’t because of the shutdown.
While Ivey, state health officials and the AHSAA relaxed the number of individuals who could be together in a group setting in their latest guidelines on May 21, most coaches maintained smaller group numbers, some preferring to stick with the 10 or less suggested in early May.
Rigby’s said Eufaula had three separate group workouts at 7, 8 and 9 a.m. with each time frame limited to 27 student-athletes. Within that 27, were three pod groups of nine athletes with one coach leading the group.
The three pod groups opened in the indoor facility with a 15-minute warm-up then lifted weights for 30 minutes among the 27 weight racks before going outside for conditioning workouts in the final 20 minutes. The next group of 27 would follow in the same pattern and no group of 27 saw or interacted with the other groups.
“We want to build them back into shape slowly,” said Rigby, indicating Eufaula would likely focus on conditioning through June before getting into football mode in July in preparation for a late August season opener. “We are focusing right now on L and L — legs and lungs.”
Moore and Dale County went from 8-10 a.m. on its practice field with players split up in rows of four and five athletes across — five yards apart of each other and five yards in front of other rows — doing various small weight lifting and agility drills.
At Northside Methodist, the Knights had two groups of 21-22 kids each — one in the weight room, the other on the baseball field for agility and running drills with the two groups switching places after 45 minutes during the 9-10:30 a.m. workout.
All three coaches were not surprised at the condition of the athletes.
“It was about what we expected,” Northside Methodist’s Hurst said, estimating that less than less 50 percent were not in as a good a shape. “We had some guys who really got after it during this break, but the majority of them did not and that showed.”
Dale County’s Moore said, “It was about like we thought it would be. A lot of them were in better shape than others and some weren’t as in good shape, mostly the younger guys. We kind of expected that.”
Eufaula’s Rigby felt his players were in mostly in good shape, though he could also tell who didn’t do the recommended workouts during the shutdown.
“You could see that three-quarter — that 75 percent — that were working all the time and you can see those 25 percent who have just not been doing what we have been sending them. That was very evident,” Rigby said.
Conditioning aside, all the coaches agreed that the workout was better for all mentally.
“It was nice to get back to seeing their faces, have them crack jokes and laughing at them — just the normalcy of what the day-to-day of coaches and players interacting is like,” Moore said. “It was good to get back, at least for a while, to somewhat a normal sense of football.”
“Some of these guys you could see it on their face — they were thrilled to be back out here,” Hurst said. “We all have dealt with the struggle of that (COVID-19) a little bit as coaches, reporters, players. I think everybody was just happy to be back out here and see each other again.”
