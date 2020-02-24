BIRMINGHAM --- The fourth quarter of Monday’s Barbour County-LaFayette game looked like a boxing match – an exciting, good one that leaves a lasting legacy.
The two teams matched basket for basket for 11 lead changes during the first six minutes of the final stanza before Barbour County delivered a couple of soft but effective jabs in the form of free throws in the final minute to get separation.
The Jaguars then held on for a 64-62 win in the Class 2A state semifinal game over the top-ranked and previously undefeated Bulldogs (31-1).
With the win, Barbour County (25-11 and winners of 20 of 23 after a 3-10 start) advanced to play in Friday’s state championship game at 10:45 a.m. at the BJCC Legacy Arena. The Jaguars play Calhoun, a 46-30 winner over Red Bay in the other semifinal
“It feels good,” Jaguar senior Javier Walker said of advancing to the finals. “Ready to take the dub. It’s the last ride. I got to get this ring.”
The state title appearance will be the eighth in the 20-year history of the school. Barbour County seeks a fourth state crown. The other titles came in 2001, 2009 and 2012.
“It was a great game between two good teams,” Barbour County head coach Steve Fryer said. “Hat’s off to LaFayette. It was a great game. We are just fortunate enough to come out on top in the end.”
The last of the 11 fourth-quarter lead changes came when Barbour County’s Ralpheal Williams earned a putback with 1:54 left, giving the Jaguars a 58-57 lead.
LaFayette turned the ball over on two straight possessions – one on a bad pass out of bounds and the other on an offensive foul by senior point guard Corey Boston, who fouled out on the play with 1:27 left.
“That was very critical,” Fryer said. “No. 2 was one of their better players, which was (Matavais) Burton. I think he finished with 26 points. He played an outstanding game, but in looking at the film, I knew their team was led by ball handling and facilitator of No. 3, Boston. When he fouled out some of their leadership left them and it put it all on Burton to handle everything.”
Barbour County missed on a shot in between, but Williams hit 1-of-2 free throws following an offensive rebound after the offensive foul on Boston. The free throw put the Jaguars up 59-57 with 1:15 left.
On the ensuing Bulldog possession, Burton, following an offensive rebound, had the ball go off his foot resulting in a scramble on the floor. The scramble ended in a jump-ball situation and Barbour County had the possession arrow with 45.4 seconds left.
Williams was fouled with 41.7 seconds left and hit two free throws. After a missed shot by LaFayette’s Burton, Barbour County’s Willie Screws hit two more free throws with 29.3 seconds left for a 63-59 Jaguar lead.
A putback by the Bulldogs’ Markevious Moore with 12.0 seconds left cut it to four, but Williams hit 1-of-2 throws with 8.7 seconds remaining to push the margin to five.
LaFayette’s Burton hit a 3-pointer with a second left to make the final 64-62.
Screws, Barbour County’s dynamic 6-foot-4 senior point guard who recently signed with Shelton State, paced the Jaguars with 24 points, 14 points and five steals. He hit 7-of-15 from the floor, including his only 3-point attempt, and was 10-of-15 at the foul line.
Williams, a 6-foot-6 senior who has also signed with Shelton State, also had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Javier Walker, a 6-foot-3 senior forward, had seven points and 11 rebounds.
The Jaguars finished with a 41-37 edge on the boards behind the work of Screws, Williams and Walker.
Burton’s 26 points led LaFayette. Boston had 11 points before fouling out. Moore had nine points and Antavious Woody eight points and a team-high 13 rebounds.
Barbour County seized a 13-4 lead just barely over two minutes into the game as the Jaguar press created a couple of turnovers. Screws scored six of the points and Jaborius Bennett hit a 3-pointer and a layup to spark the early flurry.
The Jaguars maintained control the rest of the period and took a 21-13 lead to the quarter break.
Barbour County, taking advantage of its height advantage, scored 16 points in the paint during the opening stanza.
A jumper and free throw by Williams 12 seconds into the second period gave BCHS an 11-point lead at 24-13.
The Jaguars led 29-18 with 4:38 left when the Bulldogs went on a 12-2 run to cut the margin to 31-27.
The run came with Screws on the Jaguar bench with three fouls. He returned to finish out the half.
“I was getting ready to decide (if I should put him back in) and he was telling me, ‘Coach I need to get back in,’” Fryer said. “We kind of made that decision together.”
LaFayette’s Burton hit a 3-pointer with just under a minute left and both teams added another basket each to finish the half. The Jaguars held a slim 33-32 lead.
The game stayed tight throughout most of the second half until the final minute. It was tied six times in the last two quarters, including at 46 at all at the end of the third quarter.
That set up the dramatic fourth quarter when the teams continually exchanged the lead before Barbour County eased out to the late six-point lead behind free throws and eventually held on for the victory.
The winning Jaguars hit 23-of-57 shots for 40.4 percent, while the Bulldogs were nearly identical, hitting 40.9 percent on 27-of-66. LaFayette hit seven 3-pointers to Barbour County’s two, but the Jaguars won the free-throw area, hitting 16-of-23 to the Bulldogs’ 1-of-4.
LaFayette had 17 turnovers and Barbour County 15.
