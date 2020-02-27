BIRMINGHAM — After 36 games, including six postseason victories, Barbour County seeks just one more win.
“Once we started the area tournament, I told them our focus was to win seven games,” Barbour County head coach Steve Fryer said. “After each game, I would tell them six games left and so forth. Now it is down to one. That’s all we need to do now is win one more game.”
The Jaguars (25-11) play in the AHSAA Class 2A’s final game of the season — the state championship — Friday at 10:45 a.m. at the BJCC Legacy Arena. They battle Calhoun (20-12) and star player, J.D. Davison.
Barbour County seeks its fourth state title and its first since 2012. The game marks the eighth state championship appearance for the Jaguars, who last played in the finals in 2014. Calhoun also looks to win a fourth state title, but its first since 2003.
“We are proud to be here, but we need to make sure to remain focused throughout because we have some unfinished business,” Fryer said.
After an injury-plagued start to the season, the Jaguars are at full health and playing their best ball with 20 wins in their last 24 games.
The latest of those wins was a 64-62 victory over previously undefeated top-ranked LaFayette 64-62. The game featured 11 lead changes in the fourth quarter before Barbour County pulled away in the final minute.
The Jaguars’ opponent Friday features one of the state’s premier players in Davison, a 6-foot-3 junior guard who is averaging 32.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.0 blocks a game. He was a finalist last year for Class 2A Player of the Year.
However, Fryer was quick to stress the Tigers were more than just Davison. Three others average 7.8 to 8.9 points a game and others play key roles for the team, which features four seniors among its nine-player roster.
“Calhoun has a good team and they have one of the top standouts in the state, but I told the guys to maintain our focus on the team and not get caught up on one individual,” Fryer said. “We have to realize we are playing a team and he has a supporting cast that we have to try to contain as well.”
Guard Spencer Johnson, a 5-foot-10 senior, averages 8.9 points and 3.4 assists a game and 5-foot-6 junior guard Ladarren Mason averages 8.7 points per game. Demareus Cheatham, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, average 7.8 points per contest, while 5-foot-8 senior guard Trayvon Brown, the other start, brings down 11.4 rebounds per game.
Still it all starts with Davison.
The dynamic guard, who is being recruited by most SEC schools, has scored 40 or more points in 12 of the Tigers’ 32 games, including a career high 54. In Monday’s 46-30 semifinal win over Red Bay, Davison earned a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds as Alabama head coach Nate Oats and assistant Antoine Pettway along with Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan looked on.
“He is very athletic,” Fryer said. “When he jumps, he jumps out of the gym. He also has a quick first step and he will take you off the dribble so we have to make sure we contain focus on him and not let him get easy baskets.”
Fryer didn’t want to reveal the Jaguars’ defensive strategy for the game, but said there were not any plans at the start to have a defensive specialist on Davison.
“We don’t have a particular person assigned to him, but as the game goes it might be an adjustment we make,” Fryer said. “As it stands, we have no one in particularly assigned to him, but I won’t say that won’t take place during the game if we have to make adjustments.”
On paper, the Jaguars appear to have a huge height advantage against the Tigers. Davison, a 6-foot-3, is the tallest Calhoun player with the next biggest at 5-foot-11. Barbour County has seven players at 6-foot or taller, led by 6-foot-6 center Ralpheal Williams and 6-foot-4 guard/forward Willie Screws.
“Definitely we want to use our strengths,” Fryer said of possibly trying to capitalize on the height difference. “Whatever advantages we feel we have we definitely want to utilize that. If we feel we have a height advantage, we definitely want to take full advantage of it.”
Playing in the championship game will bring a lot of emotion and nervous energy, but Fryer said the Jaguars have to stay composed and most important play team-oriented.
“The key to the game for us is everybody working together and everybody trusting one another throughout the game, trusting each other as teamwork,” Fryer said. “Our motto is teamwork makes your dream work.”
