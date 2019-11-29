Bullock County defeated Barbour County 71-56 on Friday night in high school basketball action.
For the Jaguars, Ralph Williams scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Willie Screws and Devontae Marshall each scored nine.
Bullock County also won the JV game, 48-22. Martarious Griggs led Barbour County with 12.
