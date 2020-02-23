The Barbour County, Pike County and Eufaula boys basketball teams enter this week’s state tournament in Birmingham riding a wave of momentum after rough or mediocre starts.
Barbour County (24-11) hits the BJCC Legacy Arena court on Monday at 4:30 p.m. for a Class 2A state semifinal game against top-ranked and undefeated LaFayette (31-0).
Pike County (22-6) plays Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in a Class 3A state semifinal game versus Hanceville (18-12).
Eufaula (27-5) battles Huffman (30-3) Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in a Class 6A semifinal.
Barbour County started the season 3-10 on the court and has won 18 of 22 since, though the numbers improved to 5-8 and 19 of 22 after receiving three forfeit wins from Carroll.
Pike County was a modest 7-3 as the Christmas holidays began, but the Bulldogs have won 15 of 18 since with two of the losses coming to Eufaula (in overtime) and Barbour County.
Eufaula was 5-4 against a rugged schedule, but has won 22 of 23 games since Dec. 12.
Improved health, cohesiveness key Jaguars
Injuries and an off-the-court incident forced three Barbour County starters to miss early games and the Jaguars struggled to the 3-10 start.
Slowly as the injuries healed and the starters returned, the Jaguars began to roll up the victories.
“What got us playing better was that we got the guys that were injured in the early part of the season back and now we have got chemistry with the entire team,” Barbour County head coach Steve Fryer said. “Everybody is here now. Now that they have returned, we are playing much better, are playing together and have better cohesiveness.”
Senior power forward Javier Walker missed the first 14 games after an ACL tear from football. Freshman Ziquayvion Nelson, who was a starting guard, missed a handful of games with an injury before returning Jan. 10. Willie Screws, the Jaguars’ dynamic senior point guard, missed three games in mid-December because of an off-court incident.
Fryer said while Walker returned for a Dec. 21 game at the Smiths Station Tournament, it took him several weeks to get into shape and develop chemistry with the rest of the players.
Since the first of January, Barbour County has gone 14-2 with the losses to 6A semifinalist Eufaula and Class 7A Enterprise.
Balance has been vital for Barbour County. Ralpheal Williams, the Jaguars’ 6-foot-6 post man who has signed with Shelton State, has a team-high 12.4 points a game with Screws at 11.9, Walker, who has also signed with Shelton State, at 11.7, senior guard Jaborius Bennett at 10.3 and junior guard De’Aunjai Williams at 8.4.
All five also average more than 2.0 assists a game with Screws leading the way with 5.4 per contest and Bennett 3.7 per game. Ralpheal Williams has a team-high 7.5 rebounds per with Walker (7.0) and Screws (6.1) right behind.
“They all play unselfish,” Fryer said. “We usually have four-five in double figures and they all trust each other that anybody on any given night can lead the team, whether it is scoring, rebounding or steals or blocks.”
Included in the Jaguars’ late run have been decisive wins in the area tournament over G.W. Long (81-48) and Ariton (92-40), in the sub-region over Thorsby (81-43) and in the regional tournament over Daleville (84-59) and Geneva County (75-58).
LaFayette, Barbour County’s semifinal opponent, has also had its way with opponents lately, winning its last seven games by 20 or more points, including a 35-point beat down of recent power Sacred Heart Catholic.
“What stands out to me is that they are very fast,” Fryer said. “They play a real high up-tempo game. They don’t seem to be very big team, but everybody seems to be fast.
“They have 11 seniors so obviously they have been playing together for a while. They are all familiar with one another.”
The Bulldogs have four players that average in double figures – Matavais Burton (19), Corey Boston 915), Markevious Moore (12) and Jordan Wallace (11).
Barbour County is making its 10th state tournament in the 20-year history of the program, but it’s the first since 2017. Two current players, though, have experience from 2017 – Screws and Ralpheal Williams.
Fryer expects Monday’s game to have a lot of ups and downs and said his team has to stay focused throughout the 32 minutes.
“Main key for us to be successful is for us to play together and stay together,” Fryer said. “Regardless of whether we are ahead or behind to continue to strive and correct whatever errors we have and maintain our composure throughout the game.”
Tough slate, loss of teammate help Pike County focus
Pike County head coach Doug Holland points to two factors for a strong second-half surge that has the Bulldogs in Birmingham.
“Playing some teams good early that were good helped us,” Holland said. “We played Central of Phenix City, Dothan, Eufaula, Charles Henderson, Barbour County and Booker T. Washington and you see now how much stuff you corrected because you saw it early.
“You knew what things you had an opportunity to correct to get ready for the second stretch, which is the area, and then third stretch after you get out of the regular season. The schedule is one of the reasons we are here.”
The other factor, said Holland, was more personal. Bulldog players lost teammate Reginald (Reggie) Edwards, a junior who passed away due to an automobile accident in late December. He was on the junior varsity team, but expected to move up to the varsity after the Christmas break.
Pike County players wear pre-game warm-ups with Edwards’ nickname of “Peanut” across the back as a tribute to their fallen teammate.
“The players adjusting their attitude when a player is there today and gone the next,” Holland said. “They really concentrate and appreciate things every day. Every day they close out a practice or a half or a game with (the chant) ‘Reggie.’
“It is not just about basketball, but about life. Enjoy the moment because you never know when it is going to be your last time. They compete like that now.”
The Bulldogs are in the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
“2016 was only four years ago, but it seems like a long time,” Holland said. “I guess that is the pressure you put on yourself to try to get back. To have the opportunity to be there is a blessing.”
Bulldog 6-foot-8 Andres Burney is the lone player remaining from that 2016 team and has tried to explain to his teammates the atmosphere and magnitude of this week’s trip.
Burney leads Pike County with 25 points, 19 rebounds, seven block shots and three assists a game. Omar Cumberbatch, a 6-foot-4 junior, follows with 13 points and seven rebounds a game. The other three starters – Jordan Hobdy, Ian Foster and Amaghie Lampley – average nine, eight and seven points a game.
Hanceville (18-12) is paced by 6-foot-6 senior Raiden Morgan, who averages 14.3 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. Tyson Bellman, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, averages 11.0 points and 3.6 assists a game. Cainon Moore, a hefty 6-foot-3, 300-pound center who can move good, said Holland, averages 8.0 and 8.7 rebounds per game.
“They will play within themselves,” Holland said. “They will do a good job of playing man-to-man. They will not get outside of what they do. They are definitely well-coached.”
Eufaula continues decade legacy
In reaching the state tournament at the start of a new decade, Eufaula continued an impressive legacy – reaching the state tournament in seven straight decades.
The Tigers won the state title game in 1953, finished as state runner-up in 1965 and won state in 1978, 1986 and 1999. In 2008, Eufaula reached the state semifinals and 10 years later in 2018 finished runner-up.
The state tournament was far from a sure thing early this season. Eufaula started out 5-4, but the Tigers lost to Class 7A No. 2 R.E. Lee of Montgomery twice, to 7A ranked Austin and Class 6A ranked Lee of Huntsville in that stretch.
The last of those losses came on Dec. 12 to Lee of Montgomery, a 7A state semifinalist that is 31-1. The loss was 77-71 in overtime, but it was a turning point to head coach Michael Smith.
“That is where I think the kids began to understand that we have to play at a certain level,” Smith said. “We played with a lot of intensity the second time we played Lee and that got us going.”
The Tigers have roared ever since, losing only once since – to Class 1A state semifinalist Lanett.
Eufaula, which has won 20-plus games for the fifth-straight year, will be familiar with the surroundings of the spacious BJCC Arena. Six of the top nine players in Smith’s rotation were part of the Tigers’ state runner-up team two years ago.
“That will be huge, especially for the first ball game,” Smith said. “We have an idea and an understanding of what is going to take place. It should help us relax and get going.”
Wednesday’s game comes eight days after the regional finals for both teams. Smith, for one, was glad for the “extended break.” Rodarius Thomas and Josh Paige both finished the regional victory over Sidney Lanier with minor injuries.
“We have some injuries and we have a chance to heal up,” Smith said. “We expect them to be full speed on Wednesday.”
Eiszeric Thomas leads the Tigers with 15.5 points and 8 rebounds a game with Jadarious Blackshire follows with 13.5 points per contest. Caleb Paige averages 11.6 points and Rodarius Thomas 10.9 per game with seven rebounds. Devin Fuller, the starting point guard, averages 5.0 assists a game
Huffman, which won two overtime games at the regional tournament to advance, is an impressive 30-3 on the season.
“I see us,” Smiths said of watching the Vikings. “They like to pick up full court man-to-man. They want to trap. They went to run. They go to their bench a lot. They are identical to us.”
Four of the five Viking starters are 6-foot-4 or better, including two sophomores at 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-7.
“They are long and lengthy,” Smith said.
However, Smith said Eufaula has faced tall players this season, including ones at Lanett, Pike County and Barbour County, and feels that experience should help.
Jonathan Murray, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, leads Huffman in scoring at 14.0 a game with 6-foot-4 senior guard James Burgess next at 9.0 points per contest.
All five starters average 4.8 rebounds or better with Murray leading the way with 12.7 per game. JaQuarius Sword, the 6-foot-6 sophomore, averages 10.4 boards a game.
