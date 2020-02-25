Houston Academy pounded out 13 hits in beating Carroll 19-3 in the three-inning game Tuesday night in high school baseball action.
Jake Ogletree went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Chapman Andrews went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Sheldon Ott went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Hughes Dean, Don Williams, Jacob Beaver and Joel Beauchamp all had two RBIs, while Braydon Harvin drove in one run.
Beauchamp got the win on the mound, allowing three hits with three strikeouts in pitching three innings.
For Carroll, Jackson Kelley had two hits.
Carroll 8, Chipley 7: Jason Reese singled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Eagles the walk off win.
Justin Moseley had two hits and two RBIs, while Jackson Kelley and Aaron Andrews each added an RBI.
Lofton Dawkins had two hits, including a double.
Nate Ward picked up the win in relief, allowing two hits over 3 2/3 innings and striking out three.
Wicksburg 4, Headland 3: Zeke Kelly broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI single in the fifth inning and the Panthers held on for the win.
Trace Rainey got the win on the mound, striking out 10 and scattering five hits over seven innings.
Kelly had two RBIs in the game. Kade Snell added two hits.
Dale County 11, Houston County 1: Terry Senn earned the win on the mound for the Warriors (2-2) , giving up one hit over five innings, striking out 11 and walking three.
Tra’ Marshall had a double and single with two RBIs. Shane Wesley had an RBI double. Nick Cogman had an RBI single.
Lakeside 9, Chambers Academy 1: Brandon Leroy had a home run and drove in three runs in leading the Chiefs.
Auston Welsh had two hits and two RBIs, J.J. Dismukes and Parker Littlefield each drove in a run.
Dismukes allowed one hit and struck out six in five innings of work on the mound and Welsh didn’t allow a hit and struck out three in two innings.
Red Level 8, Goshen 5: For Goshen, Jeff Warrick had four hits, including double, and drove in three runs.
Caleb Gamble and McGwire Stanley each added an RBI.
Brantley 6, Opp 4: For Opp, Jesse Coon drove in two runs.
Junior Varsity
Opp sweeps: The Bobcats beat Charles Henderson 2-1 and 6-2.
In the opener, Walt Spurlin allowed just two hits and struck out seven in getting the complete game victory.
In the second game, Spurlin and Terry Davis each drove in a run. Jake Coon was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.
Junior High
G.W. Long sweeps: The Rebels beat Charles Henderson 9-4 in the opener and 9-3 in the second game.
Grant Horne had two singles, while Hayes Horne, Mikey Vanderhagen, Will Bush, Alex Hughes and Dylan Abercrombie all singled.
A.J. Dyson got the win on the mound.
In Game 2, Cohen Pritchett was the winning pitcher. Vanderhagen, Bryson Hughes and Dyson each singled.
