The Wiregrass Kings defeated Emmanuel Christian 81-60 in varsity boys basketball action Tuesday night at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
The Kings were led by Caleb Miller with 30 points and nine rebounds and by Nolan Perry with 25 points. James Strickland added 14 points and five rebounds.
For Emmanuel Christian, Westin Kriser had 18 points, Jayln Brown 15 and Caleb McGahee and Joshua Johnson had 10 points each.
The Kings also won the JV game, 50-33. Aden Spann had 28 points, Christian Miller had nine points and Kane Helder had 12 rebounds and five assists for the Kings.
For Emmanuel, Tyion Frazier had 15 points and Cale Mixon nine points.
Junior High
Kinston girls 35, Elba 34: Bailey Maddox had 10 points, Claire McReynolds nine and Caitlyn Wilson and Abbie Green both had eight to lead Kinston.
A’Lyric Whitefield had 17 points to lead Elba, including three 3-pointers.
