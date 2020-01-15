Kennan Beaver and Andrew Gil both won two matches to highlight Houston Academy’s effort in a tri-match at T.R. Miller Tuesday night.
The Raiders fell to the host Tigers 72-11 and to W.S. Neal 72-12.
Beaver, wrestling at 120 pounds, earned a 17-0 tech fall win over Copelan Glass of T.R. Miller and beat W.S. Neal’s Carson Stinson on a pin with 52 seconds left in the second period.
Gil, competing at 132 pounds, won by forfeit against T.R. Miller and pinned W.S. Neal’s Aiden Markey with five seconds left in the first period.
Also for the Raiders, Peyton Sanders nearly went the full three periods against W.S. Neal before losing on a pin with 13 seconds left to Ronald Williams.
HA’s Jack Jones won an exhibition match over W.S. Neal’s Daniel Zylstra with 33 seconds left in the first period. Mason Crowder lost an 11-8 in an exhibition match to Markey.
