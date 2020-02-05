Fernando Diaz
School: Enterprise
College: Delta State University
Position: OL
Height: 6-3
Weight: 260
Favorites
Food: Hot wings
Movie: Fast and Furious
School subject: Science
Team (any sport): Real Madrid
Athlete (any sport, any level): Gareth Bale
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: If you don’t find the time, if you don’t do the work, you don’t get the results.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? The way they made me feel and the city.
What did you enjoy most about your recruiting visits? Seeing new places and meeting new people.
What was your greatest high school football moment? My senior year.
Kaderrious “KD” McCray
School: Enterprise
College: University of Pikeville
Position: Middle linebacker
Height: 6-0
Weight: 208
Favorites
Food: Chicken Quesadilla
Movie: Black Panther
School subject: History
Team (any sport): Baltimore Ravens
Athlete (any sport, any level): Lamar Jackson
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Jeremiah 29 10-11: This is what the Lord says: When seventy years are completed for Babylon, I will come to you and fulfill my good promise to bring you back to this place. For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? The feeling of being at home when I was on my visit.
What was your greatest high school football moment? Signing day and my first football game after my 11-month recovery process.
Cooper Charlton
School: Enterprise
College: University of South Alabama
Position: Long snapper
Height: 6-0
Weight: 230
Favorites
Food: Wings
School subject: Science
Team (any sport): Red Sox
Athlete (any sport, any level): Mike Trout
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? I felt at home
What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? My work ethic.
Jackson Darlington
School: Enterprise
College: Air Force Academy
Position: QB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Favorites
Food: Shrimp/Seafood
Movie: Black Hawk Down
School subject: Math
Team (any sport): Oklahoma
Athlete (any sport, any level): Tom Brady
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Academics and how it will set me up for life after college.
What did you enjoy most about your recruiting visits? Meeting new people and seeing the school.
What was your greatest high school football moment? Beating Lee after trailing 21-7 at half.
Dylan Creech
School: Geneva
College: Alabama State
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 225
Favorites
Food: Pasta
Movie: Friday
School subject: History
Team (any sport): Falcons
Athlete (any sport, any level): Mack Wilson
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? Physicality.
What was your greatest high school football moment? When I stripped the ball from the quarterback and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown; when I had two Pick Sixes in one game.
Kahari McReynolds
School: Geneva
College: Huntingdon
Position: Running back
Height: 5-10
Weight: 185
Favorites
Food: Tacos
Movie: Friday After Next
School subject: Math
Team (any sport): Lakers
Athlete (any sport, any level): OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.)
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me.
What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? Speed
What was your greatest high school football moment? Scoring nine touchdowns in one game.
Jalen White
School: Daleville
College: Georgia Southern
Position: Running back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 210
Favorites
Food: Steak and Burgers
Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints
Athlete (any sport, any level): Reggie Bush, Saquon Barkley
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Georgia Southern University made me feel welcomed by the coaches and players.
What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? I think my biggest attribute is my size, power and speed.
What was your greatest high school football moment? My greatest high school moment was either beating Reeltown in the first round my junior year or getting the AHSAA single season rushing record.
Dre Newman
School: Headland
College: Southern Illinois
Position: Defensive back
Height: 5-11
Weight: 160
Favorites
Food: Hamburger Steak
Movie: Texas Chainshaw
School subject: Math
Team (any sport): Panthers
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Nothing worth having comes easy.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Everyone there made me feel like family.
What was your greatest high school football moment? Junior year when I returned a punt to win the game.
Dustin Woodham
School: Wicksburg
College: South Alabama
Position: OL/DL
Height: 6-3
Weight: 260
Favorites
Food: Everything
Movie: Togo
School subject: Science
Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints
Athlete (any sport, any level): Drew Brees
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Coaches and football program
What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? Can’t stop, won’t stop.
What was your greatest high school football moment? Carrying the ball.
Russell Weeks
School: New Brockton
College: Army
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235
Favorites
Food: Steak
Movie: Remember the Titans
School subject: Science
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: To look good in front of thousands, you have to outwork thousands in front of nobody.
What did you enjoy most about your recruiting visits? Learning the history behind West Point and its significance.
What was your greatest high school football moment? My first touchdown and the work that was put in to earn it.
Payton Jinks
School: Rehobeth
College: Huntingdon College
Position: Defensive lineman
Height: 6-0
Weight: 280
Favorites
Food: Steak
Movie: Remember the Titans
School subject: History
Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints
Athlete (any sport, any level): Khalil Mack
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who gives strengthens me
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Felt like a family.
What was your greatest high school football moment? Having a 22-tackle game against Ashford; winning Dothan Rotary Club Player of the Week.
Tanner Berry
School: Slocomb
College: Point University
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-4
Weight: 195
Favorites
Food: Steak
Movie: Step Brothers
School subject: History
Team (any sport): L.A. Lakers
Athlete (any sport, any level): LeBron James
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Culture, coaching staff.
What was your greatest high school football moment? Sophomore year win against Wicksburg.
Tommy Oliver
School: Ariton
College: Faulkner
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235
Favorites
Food: Pizza
Movie: Rush Hour
School subject: History
Team (any sport): Baltimore Ravens
Athlete (any sport, any level): Cam Newton
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Isaiah 41:10: So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? They treated me like family. It wasn’t a hard choice. I believe in God and this is a great school which believes in God himself.
What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? My love for the team, hardworking and drive.
What did you enjoy most about your recruiting visits? The way they welcomed me and my family.
Dustin McFarland
School: Goshen
College: Illinois College
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Favorites
Food: French Fries
Movie: Longest yard (original version)
School subject: Science
Team (any sport): Tennessee Titans
Athlete (any sport, any level): Derrick Henry
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Go hard or go home.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Strength of football program and offering of desired major (Physical therapy/athletic training)
What was your greatest high school football moment? Kicking and making a PAT.
Callan Neathawk
School: Ariton
College: University of Dubuque (Iowa)
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-1
Weight: 240
Favorites
Food: Steak
Movie: Iron Man
School subject: Biology
Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints
Athlete (any sport, any level): Drew Brees
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Veni Vidi Vici – I came, I saw, I conquered.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Great team, great school and campus.
What was your greatest high school football moment? The one time I went out for a pass (since I’m an OL).
Brooks Weeks
School: Eufaula
College: Troy
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Favorites
Food: Chicken
Movie: Rambo
School subject: History
Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints
Athlete (any sport, any level): Taysom Hill.
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who gives strengthens me.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Academic credibility and football tradition.
What was your greatest high school football moment? Starting as a 10th grader.
Dallas Ingram
School: Eufaula
College: Jacksonville State
Position: Center
Height: 6-2
Weight: 285
Favorites
Food: Steak
Movie: Facing the Giants
School subject: Math
Team (any sport): Dallas Cowboys
Athlete (any sport, any level): LeBron James
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who gives strengthens me.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Home away from home; great people
What was your greatest high school football moment? Fake punt. I pulled and killed a kid (blocking) with Zy Tennille running behind me.
Cade Gothard
School: Eufaula
College: University of South Alabama
Position: Center
Height: 6-1
Weight: 270
Favorites
Food: Steak
Movie: Remember the Titans
School subject: History
Team (any sport): Cleveland Browns
Athlete (any sport, any level): Jalen Hurts
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Great academics, great coaching staff, bright future.
What was your greatest high school football moment? Being able to play with the guys I grew up with.
Zy Tennille
School: Eufaula
College: Faulkner University
Position: Running back
Height: 5-6
Weight: 180
Favorites
Food: Chicken, wings, pizza
Movie: Roll Bounce
School subject: Math
Team (any sport): Atlanta Falcons
Athlete (any sport, any level): Saquan Barkley
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Psalms 23: The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing.
What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? The environment.
What was your greatest high school football moment? Scoring the winning touchdown in OT my 10th grade season versus Booker T. Washington.
Jabre Barber
School: Dothan
College: Troy
Position: Slot Receiver
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180
Favorites
Food: Wings
Movie: Bad Boys
School subject: Math
Team (any sport): Los Angeles Lakers
Athlete (any sport, any level): LeBron James
Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me.
What did you enjoy most about your recruiting visits? The time I spent being around the new recruits and exploring the campus.
What was your greatest high school football moment? Our team coming back and winning the game to become region champs.
