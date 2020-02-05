Signing day group

Members of the 2020 signing day event pose for a photo on Wednesday at the Clarion Inn.

Fernando Diaz

School: Enterprise

College: Delta State University

Position: OL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 260

Favorites

Food: Hot wings

Movie: Fast and Furious

School subject: Science

Team (any sport): Real Madrid

Athlete (any sport, any level): Gareth Bale

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: If you don’t find the time, if you don’t do the work, you don’t get the results.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? The way they made me feel and the city.

What did you enjoy most about your recruiting visits? Seeing new places and meeting new people.

What was your greatest high school football moment? My senior year.

 

Kaderrious “KD” McCray

School: Enterprise

College: University of Pikeville

Position: Middle linebacker

Height: 6-0

Weight: 208

Favorites

Food: Chicken Quesadilla

Movie: Black Panther

School subject: History

Team (any sport): Baltimore Ravens

Athlete (any sport, any level): Lamar Jackson

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Jeremiah 29 10-11: This is what the Lord says: When seventy years are completed for Babylon, I will come to you and fulfill my good promise to bring you back to this place. For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? The feeling of being at home when I was on my visit.

What was your greatest high school football moment? Signing day and my first football game after my 11-month recovery process.

 

Cooper Charlton

School: Enterprise

College: University of South Alabama

Position: Long snapper

Height: 6-0

Weight: 230

Favorites

Food: Wings

School subject: Science

Team (any sport): Red Sox

Athlete (any sport, any level): Mike Trout

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? I felt at home

What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? My work ethic.

 

Jackson Darlington

School: Enterprise

College: Air Force Academy

Position: QB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200

Favorites

Food: Shrimp/Seafood

Movie: Black Hawk Down

School subject: Math

Team (any sport): Oklahoma

Athlete (any sport, any level): Tom Brady

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Academics and how it will set me up for life after college.

What did you enjoy most about your recruiting visits? Meeting new people and seeing the school.

What was your greatest high school football moment? Beating Lee after trailing 21-7 at half.

 

Dylan Creech

School: Geneva

College: Alabama State

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-1

Weight: 225

Favorites

Food: Pasta

Movie: Friday

School subject: History

Team (any sport): Falcons

Athlete (any sport, any level): Mack Wilson

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? Physicality.

What was your greatest high school football moment? When I stripped the ball from the quarterback and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown; when I had two Pick Sixes in one game.

 

Kahari McReynolds

School: Geneva

College: Huntingdon

Position: Running back

Height: 5-10

Weight: 185

Favorites

Food: Tacos

Movie: Friday After Next

School subject: Math

Team (any sport): Lakers

Athlete (any sport, any level): OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.)

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me.

What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? Speed

What was your greatest high school football moment? Scoring nine touchdowns in one game.

 

Jalen White

School: Daleville

College: Georgia Southern 

Position: Running back

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

Favorites

Food: Steak and Burgers

Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints

Athlete (any sport, any level): Reggie Bush, Saquon Barkley

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Georgia Southern University made me feel welcomed by the coaches and players.

What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? I think my biggest attribute is my size, power and speed.

What was your greatest high school football moment? My greatest high school moment was either beating Reeltown in the first round my junior year or getting the AHSAA single season rushing record.

 

Dre Newman

School: Headland

College: Southern Illinois

Position: Defensive back

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

Favorites

Food: Hamburger Steak

Movie: Texas Chainshaw

School subject: Math

Team (any sport): Panthers

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Nothing worth having comes easy.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Everyone there made me feel like family.

What was your greatest high school football moment? Junior year when I returned a punt to win the game.

 

Dustin Woodham

School: Wicksburg

College: South Alabama

Position: OL/DL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 260

Favorites

Food: Everything

Movie: Togo

School subject: Science

Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints

Athlete (any sport, any level): Drew Brees

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Coaches and football program

What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? Can’t stop, won’t stop.

What was your greatest high school football moment? Carrying the ball.

 

Russell Weeks

School: New Brockton

College: Army

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-3

Weight: 235

Favorites

Food: Steak

Movie: Remember the Titans

School subject: Science

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: To look good in front of thousands, you have to outwork thousands in front of nobody.

What did you enjoy most about your recruiting visits? Learning the history behind West Point and its significance.

What was your greatest high school football moment? My first touchdown and the work that was put in to earn it.

 

Payton Jinks

School: Rehobeth

College: Huntingdon College

Position: Defensive lineman

Height: 6-0

Weight: 280

Favorites

Food: Steak

Movie: Remember the Titans

School subject: History

Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints

Athlete (any sport, any level): Khalil Mack

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who gives strengthens me

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Felt like a family.

What was your greatest high school football moment? Having a 22-tackle game against Ashford; winning Dothan Rotary Club Player of the Week.

 

Tanner Berry

School: Slocomb

College: Point University

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-4

Weight: 195

Favorites

Food: Steak

Movie: Step Brothers

School subject: History

Team (any sport): L.A. Lakers

Athlete (any sport, any level): LeBron James

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Culture, coaching staff.

What was your greatest high school football moment? Sophomore year win against Wicksburg.

 

Tommy Oliver

School: Ariton

College: Faulkner

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-3

Weight: 235

Favorites

Food: Pizza

Movie: Rush Hour

School subject: History

Team (any sport): Baltimore Ravens

Athlete (any sport, any level): Cam Newton

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Isaiah 41:10: So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? They treated me like family. It wasn’t a hard choice. I believe in God and this is a great school which believes in God himself.

What is your biggest attribute that will help your future team in college? My love for the team, hardworking and drive.

What did you enjoy most about your recruiting visits? The way they welcomed me and my family.

 

Dustin McFarland

School: Goshen

College: Illinois College

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

Favorites

Food: French Fries

Movie: Longest yard (original version)

School subject: Science

Team (any sport): Tennessee Titans

Athlete (any sport, any level): Derrick Henry

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Go hard or go home.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Strength of football program and offering of desired major (Physical therapy/athletic training)

What was your greatest high school football moment? Kicking and making a PAT.

 

Callan Neathawk

School: Ariton

College: University of Dubuque (Iowa)

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6-1

Weight: 240

Favorites

Food: Steak

Movie: Iron Man

School subject: Biology

Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints

Athlete (any sport, any level): Drew Brees

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Veni Vidi Vici – I came, I saw, I conquered.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Great team, great school and campus.

What was your greatest high school football moment? The one time I went out for a pass (since I’m an OL).

 

Brooks Weeks

School: Eufaula

College: Troy 

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

Favorites

Food: Chicken

Movie: Rambo

School subject: History

Team (any sport): New Orleans Saints

Athlete (any sport, any level): Taysom Hill.

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who gives strengthens me.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Academic credibility and football tradition.

What was your greatest high school football moment? Starting as a 10th grader.

 

Dallas Ingram

School: Eufaula

College: Jacksonville State

Position: Center

Height: 6-2

Weight: 285

Favorites

Food: Steak

Movie: Facing the Giants

School subject: Math

Team (any sport): Dallas Cowboys

Athlete (any sport, any level): LeBron James

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who gives strengthens me.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Home away from home; great people

What was your greatest high school football moment? Fake punt. I pulled and killed a kid (blocking) with Zy Tennille running behind me.

 

Cade Gothard

School: Eufaula

College: University of South Alabama

Position: Center

Height: 6-1

Weight: 270

Favorites

Food: Steak

Movie: Remember the Titans

School subject: History

Team (any sport): Cleveland Browns

Athlete (any sport, any level): Jalen Hurts

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? Great academics, great coaching staff, bright future.

What was your greatest high school football moment? Being able to play with the guys I grew up with.

 

Zy Tennille

School: Eufaula

College: Faulkner University

Position: Running back

Height: 5-6

Weight: 180

Favorites

Food: Chicken, wings, pizza

Movie: Roll Bounce

School subject: Math

Team (any sport): Atlanta Falcons

Athlete (any sport, any level): Saquan Barkley

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Psalms 23: The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing.

What was the deciding factor(s) in your college choice? The environment.

What was your greatest high school football moment? Scoring the winning touchdown in OT my 10th grade season versus Booker T. Washington.

 

Jabre Barber

School: Dothan

College: Troy

Position: Slot Receiver

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180

Favorites

Food: Wings

Movie: Bad Boys

School subject: Math

Team (any sport): Los Angeles Lakers

Athlete (any sport, any level): LeBron James

Favorite inspirational words or Bible verse: Philippians 4:13; I can do all this through Christ who strengthens me.

What did you enjoy most about your recruiting visits? The time I spent being around the new recruits and exploring the campus.

What was your greatest high school football moment? Our team coming back and winning the game to become region champs.

